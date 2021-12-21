Log in
London Shares to Recover as Traders Seek Bargains

12/21/2021 | 02:54am EST
FTSE 100 to Recover as Traders Seek Bargains

The FTSE 100 is expected to open higher as traders hunt for bargains after recent declines on concerns about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Spreadbetting firm IG expects the London index to start trading up 90 points after closing Monday down 71 points. "Today is a risk-on day, and it doesn't matter whether you look at the European equity markets, U.S. equity futures, or cryptos," AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam says. "Traders have been waiting for a Santa Rally for the past number of days, but what we experienced in the markets was an intense sell-off, a blessing for bargain hunters." 

 
Companies News:

Schroders to Buy 75% of Greencoat Capital Holdings for GBP358 Mln

Schroders PLC said Tuesday that it has reached an agreement to buy a 75% shareholding in Greencoat Capital Holdings Ltd. for an initial consideration of 358 million pounds ($472.8 million).

---

Rank Group PLC Appoints Richard Harris as CFO

Rank Group PLC said Tuesday that it has appointed Richard Harris as its new chief financial officer, effective from May 1.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; Write to Sarka Halas at sarka.halas@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-21 0254ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.89% 7260.52 Delayed Quote.12.53%
SCHRODERS PLC 0.77% 3417 Delayed Quote.1.14%
THE RANK GROUP PLC -0.70% 143 Delayed Quote.1.44%
HOT NEWS