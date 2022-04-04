London Shares to Rise After Positive Asia Trading

FTSE 100 Seen Rising After Positive Asia Trading

The FTSE 100 is expected to open 30 points higher at 7568, according to CMC Markets, after mostly positive trading in Asia and an upbeat close on Wall Street on Friday. Markets in Australia, Hong Kong and Japan all traded higher overnight, while the Dow closed Friday 0.4% ahead. "The strong finish on Friday looks set to translate into a similarly positive open for markets in Europe this morning," CMC says. "Another decent payroll report helped to support the idea that the U.S. economy is still some way from a significant slowdown."

Companies News:

Aviva Appoints Charlotte Jones as New CFO

Aviva PLC said on Monday that it has appointed Charlotte Jones as chief financial officer with effect from Sept. 5.

---

Belvoir Group 2021 Profit, Revenue Rose on Strong UK Housing Market

Belvoir Group PLC said Monday that profit and revenue rose in 2021 and that it expects to continue to perform well against the wider market.

---

Eckoh Sees FY 2022 Results in Line; Says Syntec Integration Progressing Well

Eckoh PLC said Monday that it expects fiscal 2022 results to be in line with consensus market expectations and that the integration of Syntec is progressing well.

---

Likewise Early 2022 Performance Ahead of Budget, Sees Full Year in Line

Likewise Group PLC said Monday that its performance in 2022 has so far been ahead of internal budgets, and it is confident in meeting market expectations for the full-year.

---

Yellow Cake Starts $3 Mln Share Buyback

Yellow Cake PLC said Monday that it has started a $3 million share buyback program to capitalize on its shares trading at a discount to its underlying net asset value since mid-January.

---

Thruvision Sees FY 2022 Revenue Rising; Finance Director to Step Down

Thruvision Group PLC said Monday that the second half of its fiscal 2022 showed a significant improvement over the first and it expects to report increased revenue, and that its finance director is stepping down.

---

DBAY Advisors Mulls GBP850 Mln Offer for CareTech Holdings

DBAY Advisors Ltd. said Monday that it has forwarded a proposal to CareTech Holdings PLC to buy the social-care and education-services provider for 850.0 million pounds ($1.11 billion).

---

Velocys Gets 15-Year Ohio Facility Lease; Agrees to Sell Northern Ohio Site

Velocys PLC said Monday that it has secured a 15-year lease for a sustainable facility in Ohio and that it has provisionally agreed to sell the Ashtabula site in northern Ohio for an undisclosed price.

---

HydrogenOne Capital Growth to Raise up to GBP21.5 Mln for Acquisitions

HydrogenOne Capital Growth PLC said Monday that it intends to raise up to 21.5 million pounds ($28.2 million) in a share placing to fund acquisitions.

Market Talk:

Distillate Prices, Crack Spreads Have Room to Rise

Distillate prices have room to grow, which would push the oil-product crack spreads--the difference between prices of downstream oil products and raw crude--higher, Goldman Sachs says. Not only are distillate stocks at historic lows, with a large deficit getting worse, but there should also be a large increase in jet-fuel consumption this summer due to the return of international travel, the investment bank says. Gas-to-oil switching for power generation should also continue, spurred by high natural gas prices, Goldman adds. "We therefore recommend a long position in December 22 ICE Gasoil-Brent cracks...with expected upside of $8/bbl, with risks skewed even higher."

