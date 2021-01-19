London Stock Exchange set to close Refinitiv deal on Jan. 29

The company said it expected all outstanding regulatory approvals for the deal to come "shortly", enabling it to close the all-share deal in coming days. The deal was approved by the European Union on Jan. 13.

The market for financial information has exploded with the advent of computer-driven trading, triggering a flurry of takeovers as companies seek to create one-stop shops to serve clients and get an edge over traditional rivals in supplying data, dubbed the "new oil".

The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-nation EU, said last week its antitrust investigation found a number of concerns about the Refinitiv deal but that they would be addressed by "remedies", which include the sale of LSE's Borsa Italiana, which runs the Milan stock exchange.

Pan-European bourse Euronext has already agreed to buy Borsa Italiana for 4.3 billion euros ($5.2 billion), subject to the Refinitiv takeover getting the green light.

Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Reuters News' parent Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters sold the majority of the business in 2018 to a consortium led by private equity giant Blackstone in a deal that valued the data provider at around $20 billion.

A combined LSE and Refinitiv will still be eclipsed by Bloomberg LP, but will outrank a combination of S&P and IHS Markit, whose $44 billion tie-up was announced last year.

