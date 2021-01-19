Log in
London Stock Exchange set to close Refinitiv deal on Jan. 29

01/19/2021 | 01:30pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange said on Tuesday that it should complete its $27 billion acquisition of Refinitiv on Jan. 29, as it bulks up into a major financial data provider to compete with Bloomberg.

The company said it expected all outstanding regulatory approvals for the deal to come "shortly", enabling it to close the all-share deal in coming days. The deal was approved by the European Union on Jan. 13.

The market for financial information has exploded with the advent of computer-driven trading, triggering a flurry of takeovers as companies seek to create one-stop shops to serve clients and get an edge over traditional rivals in supplying data, dubbed the "new oil".

The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-nation EU, said last week its antitrust investigation found a number of concerns about the Refinitiv deal but that they would be addressed by "remedies", which include the sale of LSE's Borsa Italiana, which runs the Milan stock exchange.

Pan-European bourse Euronext has already agreed to buy Borsa Italiana for 4.3 billion euros ($5.2 billion), subject to the Refinitiv takeover getting the green light.

Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Reuters News' parent Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters sold the majority of the business in 2018 to a consortium led by private equity giant Blackstone in a deal that valued the data provider at around $20 billion.

A combined LSE and Refinitiv will still be eclipsed by Bloomberg LP, but will outrank a combination of S&P and IHS Markit, whose $44 billion tie-up was announced last year.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2021
