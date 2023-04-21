London Stocks Seen Edging Lower at the Open; PMIs Eyed

0657 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open marginally lower, down 3.5 points, according to IG, having closed on Thursday at 7902.61. Falls in U.S. stocks late Thursday could keep the mood sour, while focus will center on U.K., eurozone and U.S. provisional purchasing managers' figures for April, with U.K. figures due at 0830 GMT. Retail stocks could come suffer after data showed U.K. retail sales fell 0.9% in March, a bigger fall than expected. "Growth fears are returning, and signs of softness in service PMIs may outweigh the expected recovery in the manufacturing equivalents," IG analysts write. Miner Glencore will be watched after a trading update, as well as supermarket giant Tesco after a share buy-back announcement. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

COMPANIES NEWS:

Petrofac Extends $252 Mln Bank Facility

Petrofac Ltd. said Friday that it has entered into an agreement to extend $252 million of its banking facilities.

---

Network International Gets $2.65 Bln Takeover Proposal From Brookfield Asset Management

Network International Holdings PLC said Friday that it has received a preliminary, nonbinding proposal regarding a possible cash offer that values the company at around 2.13 billion pounds ($2.65 billion) from Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

---

Kelso Group Increases Stake in THG

Kelso Group Holdings PLC said Friday that it has acquired further interest in THG PLC.

---

Sureserve Group Agrees to GBP214.1 Mln Private Equity Takeover

Sureserve Group PLC said Friday that it has agreed to a 214.1 million pound ($266.4 million) takeover by Cap10 4NetZero Bidco Ltd., a new company indirectly owned by funds managed and/or advised by private-equity firm Cap10 Partners LLP.

---

Scotgold Resources to Raise GBP1.5 Mln-GBP2.0 Mln via Subscription

Scotgold Resources Ltd. on Friday said it aims to raise between 1.5 million and 2.0 million pounds ($1.9 million-$2.5 million) by share placement to fund the development of its Cononish gold mine in Scotland and provide additional working capital.

---

Thruvision to Report Narrowed FY 2023 Loss as Revenue Rose

Thruvision Group PLC said Friday that its expects to report a rise in revenue and narrowed loss for fiscal 2023 as it delivered a resilient performance despite the challenging economic backdrop.

---

iEnergizer Seeks Shareholder Approval to Cancel AIM Listing

iEnergizer Ltd. said Friday that it is seeking shareholder approval to cancel the trading of its shares on London's junior AIM as the costs of maintaining the listing are disproportionate to the benefits and that it is unlikely to get wider access to capital.

---

Tyman Names Juliette Lowes Interim CFO

Tyman PLC said Friday that in has appointed Juliette Lowes as interim chief financial officer with immediate effect.

---

Angle PLC 2022 Pretax Loss Widened; Reports Strong Growth in 1Q

Angle PLC said Friday that its pretax loss widened 40% in 2022, as operating costs increased, but that it has seen good growth in the first quarter of 2023 and anticipates strong demand.

---

Savannah Energy Appoints Joseph Pagop Noupoue as Chairman-Designate

Savannah Energy PLC said Friday that it has appointed Joseph Pagop Noupoue as chairman-designate with immediate effect.

---

I(X) Net Zero Names Jonathan Carpenter Stearns as CFO

I(X) Net Zero PLC said Friday that it has appointed Jonathan Carpenter Stearns as chief financial officer with immediate effect.

---

Tanfield Group Swung to 2022 Pretax Profit on Cash Settlement

Tanfield Group PLC on Friday posted a swing to pretax profit in 2022 as it received a cash settlement from legal proceedings in the U.K.

