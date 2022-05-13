London Stocks Seen Higher on Asia Strength, Oil Gains

London Stocks Seen Opening Higher

0647 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open 52.2 points higher, according to IG, having closed Thursday at 7233.34, tracking gains in many Asian stocks and with energy stocks likely boosted as crude oil prices rise. Stocks are expected to recover after sharp losses on Thursday and following a volatile week. Concerns about higher interest rates remain but there was some relief after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that future rate rises would likely be by 50 basis points and not 75. Markets have shown some stability overnight but "risk sentiment remains high-strung," RBC analysts say. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Companies News:

ContourGlobal Says 1Q Performance Was Better Than Expected

ContourGlobal PLC said Friday that its performance in the first quarter was ahead of expectations, with adjusted Ebitda growing 15% in the first quarter.

---

Sage Group 1H Pretax Profit Fell Slightly After Investment to Accelerate Growth

Sage Group PLC said Friday that pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2022 fell slightly after an additional strategic investment to accelerate growth.

---

TT Electronics Early 2022 Revenue Rose on Growth in Markets

TT Electronics PLC said Friday that its revenue rose in the first four months of 2022, reflecting healthy growth in its focus end markets and strong customer relationships.

---

Fulcrum Utility Services Swung to Ebitda Loss in 2H

Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd. warned Friday that it expects to report adjusted Ebitda of 0.5 million pounds ($610,050) for the year ended March 31, which suggests that the company swung to an Ebitda loss in the second half.

---

Reabold Resources Appoints Chris Connolly as CFO

Reabold Resources PLC said Friday that it has appointed Chris Connolly as chief financial officer.

---

Sivota Acquires Apester Majority Stake; Will Hold GBP11.5M Fundraising

Sivota PLC said Friday that it has acquired a 57.5% stake in digital marketing engagement platform Apester Ltd. for $12.0 million, funded through an 11.5 million pound ($14.0 million) share placing and subscription.

Market Talk:

BP Shareholders Cool on Climate-Change Demands in Proxy Vote

1753 GMT - Just 14.9% of shareholders casting votes ahead of BP's annual meeting support a resolution demanding the London-based oil company step up its greenhouse-gas emissions reporting to show it's managing Paris-agreement climate targets--down from 21% who supported a similar resolution last year, according to provisional results. That compares with 88.5% of votes cast this year supporting BP's net-zero strategy. Follow This, the climate-focused shareholder group that filed the losing resolution, says the retreat shows that the energy crisis is eclipsing the climate crisis in investors' minds. "Investor sentiment apparently has changed, likely as a result of the energy crisis and windfall profits brought on by the war in Ukraine," Follow This founder Mark van Baal says. BP officials reject that notion, saying investors support the company's climate strategy. (jenny.strasburg@wsj.com)

