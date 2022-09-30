London Stocks Seen Little Changed; Economic Worries Persist

London Stocks Seen Opening Little Changed

0646 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open little changed--up around 3 points--according to IG, having closed on Thursday at 6881.59. Concerns about the risk of aggressive interest-rate rises by the Bank of England following last week's mini budget will continue to weigh on sentiment, although month- and quarter-end flows may heavily influence trade. Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill said late Thursday that a "significant" change to interest rates would be needed in response to the budget. Data Friday showed the U.K. economy grew by 0.2% during the second quarter and the current account narrowed, though this is set against a grim outlook for the rest of the year. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Cineworld 1H Pretax Loss Narrowed After Easing of Covid-19 Restrictions

Cineworld Group PLC said Friday that its first-half pretax loss narrowed as revenue rose after the easing of remaining Covid-19 restrictions in the first quarter.

---

Morses Club Remained Materially Lossmaking in 1H Due to Redress Claims

Morses Club PLC said Friday that it continued to be materially lossmaking in the first half of fiscal 2023 due to redress claims in its HCC division, and raised material uncertainty concerns.

---

JD Sports, Nike Partner to Offer Customer Rewards

JD Sports Fashion PLC said Friday that it has partnered with Nike Inc. to offer customer rewards.

---

Pennon Says 1H Performance In Line With Expectations

Pennon Group PLC said Friday that its performance for the first half ending Sept. 30 is in line with management expectations amid a volatile macroeconomic backdrop.

---

Dignity Swung to 1H Loss After Pricing, Product Mix Changes

Dignity PLC said Friday that it swung to a pretax loss for the first half of 2022 after market normalization post-Covid-19, an impairment and a significant change to the pricing and product mix.

---

Science in Sport Hangs Up 'For Sale' Sign; To Raise GBP5 Mln via Discounted Placing

Science in Sport PLC said Friday that it has started a review of the business that could lead to the sale of the company or some assets, and plans to raise 5 million pounds ($5.6 million) to support the business in the event of a further downturn on the economy.

