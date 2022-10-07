Advanced search
London Stocks Seen Lower; Investors on Edge Ahead of US Jobs Data

10/07/2022 | 02:53am EDT
London Stocks Seen Opening Slightly Lower Ahead of US Jobs Data

0550 GMT - The FTSE 100 index is expected to open around 12 points lower, according to IG, having closed on Thursday at 6997.27, as markets await U.S. jobs data and remain cautious that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not be ready to slow or pause rate increases. "Today's highlight will be the U.S. jobs report. Consensus is looking for some easing in employment growth...but given the strength of the recent leading indicators, we continue to see modest upside risks to this," Danske Bank analysts say in a note. Fed officials on Thursday all indicated they were "some time away from pausing rate hikes," the analysts add. U.S. non-farm payrolls are expected to rise 275,000 in September, after a 315,000 rise the previous month, according to a WSJ poll. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

J.D. Wetherspoon Swung to Pretax Profit in FY 2022 as Pandemic Restrictions Eased

J.D. Wetherspoon PLC reported a swing to pretax profit in fiscal 2022, driven by easier comparatives after the ease of Covid-19 restrictions, and said that its outlook is cautiously optimistic.

---

Castings Sees Strong Demand in 1H; Expects to Meet Market Views

Castings PLC said Friday that underlying demand in the first half of fiscal 2023 remained strong, and that it is confident it will continue to meet market views.

---

PureTech Health in Takeover Discussions With Nektar Therapeutics

PureTech Health PLC said Friday that it is in takeover discussions with Nektar Therapeutics, speaking in response to press speculation. 

 
Market Talk:

BOE Keeps Feet on Brake In Temporary Long-End Gilt Purchases

0625 GMT - As the Bank of England has bought a "pitiful" amount of U.K. government bonds, or gilts, of around GBP4 billion, "the strategy is clearly to send the message that the outlined amount is only for extreme circumstances," Mizuho's rates strategist Peter McCallum and rates strategy analyst Evelyne Gomez-Liechti write in a note. The strategists are of the view, however, that this policy "makes extreme circumstances more likely" and they also see gilt yields moving upward. "Alongside LDI [liquidity-driven investment] deleveraging, factors implying that UK rates will remain high, if not higher include: more Gilt supply, active QT approaching, and rising underlying inflation pressures," Mizuho's strategists write in a note. (emese.bartha@wsj.com)


Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 0252ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.18% 0.57345 Delayed Quote.6.06%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.38% 0.63922 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.18% 1.11409 Delayed Quote.-15.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.11% 0.652955 Delayed Quote.10.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.72714 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
DANSKE BANK A/S 0.24% 92.9 Delayed Quote.-18.00%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.13% 0.87811 Delayed Quote.3.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 0.97838 Delayed Quote.-12.82%
FTSE 100 -0.11% 6991.43 Delayed Quote.-4.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.11% 0.010892 Delayed Quote.7.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.11% 0.012133 Delayed Quote.-8.58%
J D WETHERSPOON PLC 2.48% 444.9853 Delayed Quote.-54.46%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 0.60% 3.38 Delayed Quote.-75.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.49% 0.56346 Delayed Quote.-16.09%
PURETECH HEALTH PLC -6.25% 237.5 Delayed Quote.-12.33%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.18% 0.897916 Delayed Quote.18.15%
HOT NEWS