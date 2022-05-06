London Stocks Seen Lower as Global Markets Tumble

London Stocks Seen Opening Lower

0647 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open 21.0 points lower, according to IG, having closed Thursday at 7503.37, tracking falls in Asian stocks and following steep drops in U.S. equities the previous day. Concerns about Federal Reserve plans to increase U.S. rates aggressively and wind down its balance sheet have sparked jitters on markets, alongside the risk of more lockdowns in China. On Thursday, the Bank of England raised rates but warned of very slow growth ahead. Focus on Friday will be on U.S. jobs data at 1230 GMT. Tourism and leisure stocks are likely to be in focus after first-quarter updates from British Airways-owner International Consolidated Airlines Group and InterContinental Holets. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Numis 1H Profit Fell as Investors Turned Cautious

Numis Corp. on Friday reported a lower profit for the first half of the fiscal year, as inflation and interest-rate concerns weighed on investor sentiment.

---

IAG 1Q Operating Loss Narrowed, Expects 2Q Return to Profit

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA said Friday that operating loss for the first quarter narrowed as revenue rose, and that it expects operating results to be profitable from the second quarter.

---

InterContinental Hotels 1Q Revenue Per Room Rose on Travel Demand Recovery

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC said Friday that it is experiencing increased travel demand in the first quarter of 2022, driving a recovery in revenue per room and occupancy.

---

S4 Capital Swung to 2021 Pretax Loss After Booking GBP136.9 Mln in Adjusting Items

S4 Capital PLC said Friday that it swung to a pretax loss for 2021 after booking significant costs relating to adjusting items, as the company published its twice-delayed results.

---

Bens Creek CFO to Step Down as Company Seeks More Independence From Main Shareholder

Bens Creek Group PLC said Friday that Chief Financial Officer Raju Haldankar has decided to step down.

---

Spirent Communications Books 18% Order Growth for 1Q After Contract Wins

Spirent Communications PLC said Friday that it has started 2022 on an encouraging note, with order growth of 18% in the first quarter after securing new 5G contract wins in the period.

---

Beazley Says 1Q Gross Premiums Written Rose But Swung to Investment Loss

Beazley PLC said Friday that gross premiums written increased in the first quarter and its claims performance so far has been better than expected, though it swung to an investment loss.

---

SDI Group Says FY 2022 Revenue, Adjusted Pretax Profit Beat Market Views

SDI Group PLC said Friday that revenue and adjusted pretax profit for fiscal 2022 were ahead of its market views, as sales and order intakes were robust in February, March and April across all of its businesses.

