London Stocks Seen Opening Lower as China Concerns Weigh

0756 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open 17 points lower, according to IG, having closed on Friday at 7385.52, tracking falls in Asian stock markets amid concerns about increased numbers of Covid-19 cases in China and the possibility of further lockdowns. "Renewed concerns that China may tighten its Covid curbs are leading to a softer tone in major equity futures this morning," analysts at UniCredit Research say in a note. This trend is likely to continue given a "light data agenda," they say. Continued weakness in oil prices could weigh on oil-linked stocks, though trade is likely to be quiet heading into the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Zinc Media Sees 2022 Revenue Ahead of Views; Ebitda in Line With Guidance

Zinc Media Group PLC said Monday that it anticipates 2022 revenue to be ahead of market expectations, and second-half Ebitda to be profitable.

---

Pendragon Gets UK Takeover Panel Extension to Hedin Mobility Deadline

Pendragon PLC said Monday that the U.K. Takeover Panel has agreed to extend the deadline for Hedin Mobility Group AB to either make an offer for the company or walk away until Dec. 9 in order to finalize the necessary documentation.

---

TT Electronics Completes Pension Buy-in for GBP6 Mln Cash Flow Benefit

TT Electronics PLC said Monday that it has completed a buy-in of all its U.K. defined benefit pension liabilities, giving it an immediate 6 million-pound ($7.1 million) cash-flow benefit.

---

Compass Group FY 2022 Pretax Profit Rose on Sector Reopening, To Buy Back GBP250 Mln

Compass Group PLC reported on Monday a better-than-expected pretax profit increase for fiscal 2022 driven by a robust recovery on volumes and new business growth amid lower costs, and announced a further capital return to shareholders as it expects further growth in fiscal 2023.

---

Northcoders Group to Raise GBP2.1 Mln to Fund Growth Strategy

Northcoders Group PLC said Monday that it is planning to raise 2.1 million pounds ($2.5 million) via a share placing, and that it will use the money toward its growth strategy.

---

Keywords Studios Sees 2022 Revenue, Adjusted Pretax Profit Ahead of Views

Keywords Studios PLC said Monday it expects 2022 revenue and adjusted pretax profit to be comfortably ahead of current consensus, and that its 2023 performance will be at the upper end of current analysts' forecast range.

---

Pod Point Market Growth Slowed in 2H; Sees 2022, 2023 Earnings Losses

Pod Point Group Holdings PLC said Monday that market growth slowed significantly in the second half of the year on supply chain issues and it expects to report earnings losses for both 2022 and 2023.

---

Real Good Food Secures GBP2.5 Mln in Extra Funding to Support Reform

Real Good Food PLC said Monday that it has secured 2.5 million pounds ($3.0 million) in additional funding from Hilco Private Capital, to support its turnaround.

---

Virgin Money FY 2022 Pretax Profit Rose on Robust Income, to Buy Back Shares

Virgin Money UK PLC said Monday that pretax profit for fiscal 2022 rose driven by stronger income and well-controlled costs, and that it will further return capital to shareholders.

---

Diploma FY 2022 Pretax Profit Rose on Strong Organic Revenue Growth

Diploma PLC said Monday that fiscal 2022 pretax rose on an increase in organic revenue, driven by initiatives, demand and pricing, and that fiscal 2023 has begun well, consistent with its guidance.

Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 0313ET