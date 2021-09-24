London Stocks Seen Opening Marginally Higher

The FTSE 100 is expected to open 7.5 points higher, according to IG, having closed Thursday at 70788.35. Trade is likely to be cautious, with investors still worried about prospects for China's troubled property developer Evergrande. Even so, "stock markets look in a much better position than they did a few days ago," IG says. Equity investors may be concerned about signals from the Bank of England that interest rates may rise sooner than previously thought, causing sterling and gilt yields to rise, though this could boost financial stocks. Rising crude oil stocks should help oil-linked stocks, while utility company Severn Trent will be watched after it forecast capital growth of more than 10% through 2025.

Companies News:

Severn Trent Forecasts Capital Growth of More Than 10% Through to 2025

Severn Trent PLC said Friday that it expects its regulatory capital value, or RCV, to grow more than 10% in real terms during the AMP7 regulatory cycle which runs through 2025.

---

UK Regulator Serves Enforcement Notice on CVS Group over The Vet Buy

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that it has served an initial enforcement order on CVS Group PLC over its completed acquisition of Quality Pet Care Ltd., preventing the companies from fully integrating while it investigates the deal.

---

UK Regulator Probes CHC Group's Acquisition of Babcock International's Oil-And-Gas Aviation Business

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that it is considering whether CHC Group LLC's acquisition of Babcock International Group PLC's oil-and-gas business would harm competition.

---

Mitie Group Expects FY 2022 Operating Pretax Profit of GBP145M-GBP155M

Mitie Group PLC said Friday that it has continued to perform well during the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and that it increased its operating pretax profit guidance for the full year.

---

Symphony Environmental Technologies Raises GBP0.8 Mln to Fund Development

Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC said Friday that it is raising 750,000 pounds ($1 million) via a share subscription with Vincel Investment Holdings Ltd. and will use the money toward the development and investment in some core technologies.

---

Gama Aviation Swung to 1H Pretax Loss; Liquidity Remained Strong

Gama Aviation PLC said on Friday that it swung to a pretax loss for the first half as revenue fell, and that its liquidity remained strong.

---

In The Style Warns of Profitability Hit on Supply Chain Issues Despite Revenue Rise

In The Style Group PLC said Friday that revenue from April to August rose 45% when compared with the year-earlier period on strong sales, but warned of a hit to its profitability because of supply chain-related issues.

---

Gresham Technologies Signs A$21 Mln Contract Extensions

Gresham Technologies PLC said Friday that it has signed new contracts with its largest customer worth more than 21 million Australian dollars ($15.3 million) for the year to Sept. 30, 2022.

---

Fusion Antibodies Says Revenue Growth Is Consistent With Previous Financial Period

Fusion Antibodies PLC said on Friday that revenue growth in the financial period ending March 31, 2022, has been consistent when compared to the previous financial period and in line with the board's expectations.

Market Talk:

LondonMetric to Benefit From Demand for UK Warehousing Space

0537 GMT - Real-estate investment trust LondonMetric Property's exposure to retail has been resilient during the pandemic, and the continuing strength in logistics demand offers a long runway of growth, Citi says. Long income retail--around 24% of the portfolio--, including grocery & roadside and triple net lease retail and trade, are benefiting from the positive trends in addition to logistics property with potential for an alternative use in online fulfillment, Citi says. "The demand-supply imbalance of warehousing space in the U.K. is expected to continue to drive rental growth and rents, still a low proportion of overall cost for online businesses," it says. Citi upgrades its stock rating to buy from neutral, raising its target price to 299 pence from 232 pence.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; Write to Sarka Halas at sarka.halas@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 0311ET