London Stocks Seen Tracking Asia Lower

London Stocks Seen Opening Lower

0747 GMT - The FTSE 100 index is expected to open 34 points lower, having closed on Friday at 7486.67, tracking broad losses in Asian stocks due to protests in China against the country's coronavirus-related restrictions. "Protests in China unnerved markets, which are not used to seeing such widespread unrest in that country, prompting losses for stocks and oil," IG analysts write. "In bond markets recession fears are on the rise again, as long-dated Treasury yields continue to fall," they say. Energy-related stocks could come under pressure due to falling oil prices, while there is little on the calendar in terms of corporate and economic news. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Superdry in Talks With Bantry Bay Over Replacing GBP70 Mln Line of Credit

Superdry PLC said Monday that it is in negotiations with specialist lending provider Bantry Bay Capital Ltd. to replace its existing asset-backed lending line of credit of up to 70 million pounds ($84.7 million), which expires in January.

PensionBee Group Assets Under Administration Top GBP3 Bln

PensionBee Group PLC said Monday that it has achieved assets under administration of over 3 billion pounds ($3.63 billion) in November due to high customer retention and strong net inflows.

Brickability 1H Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose; Backs Full-Year Market Views

Brickability Group PLC said Monday that pretax profit and revenue in the first half of fiscal 2023 both significantly rose on a strong performance across all group divisions, and backed full-year market expectations.

Yu Group Expects 2022 Results Ahead of Market Forecasts

Yu Group PLC expects to report revenue, adjusted earnings and operational cashflow above market expectations for 2022, citing an "exceptional trading performance" that should continue into the new year.

Inspiration Healthcare's FY 2023 Sales Not Expected to Beat Prior Year

Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC said Monday that sales for the fiscal year ending in January are unlikely to significantly exceed the same period a year earlier, with Ebitda for the second half expected to be less than the first.

Condor Gold to Raise up to GBP4.2 Mln via Loan Note Issue, Open Offer

Condor Gold PLC said Monday that it is planning to raise up to 4.2 million pounds ($5.1 million) via a loan note issue and shareholder open offer which will be used for working capital and to cover short term overheads.

