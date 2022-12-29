Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

London Stocks Seen Tracking Asian Markets Lower

12/29/2022 | 03:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London Stocks Seen Opening Lower

0759 GMT - The FTSE 100 index is expected to open 27 points lower, according to IG, having closed on Wednesday at 7497.19, tracking falls in Asia as investors grow nervous about China's reopening and remain concerned about inflation and likely further interest-rate rises. "The bad news with China's reopening is that it will not only boost global growth, but also energy and commodity prices - hence inflation, the interest rate hikes from central banks and potentially the global Covid cases - which could then give birth to a new, and a dangerous Covid variant, which would, in return, bring the restrictive Covid measures back on the table, and hammer growth," says Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya in a note. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

Allergy Therapeutics' Shares to Be Halted Jan 3 Due to FY 2022 Accounts Delay

Allergy Therapeutics PLC said Thursday that trading in its shares will be suspended on Jan. 3 due to a delay in completing the audit for its fiscal 2022 accounts, which won't be published by the Dec. 31 deadline.

---

Kazera Global Delays FY 2022 Results, Shares to be Suspended

Kazera Global PLC on Thursday said it is pushing back the publication of its results for fiscal 2022 and that its shares will be suspended from Tuesday.

---

PRS REIT Gets Extension to GBP150 Mln Credit Facility

PRS REIT PLC said Thursday that it has agreed to an extension to its 150 million pound ($180.3 million) credit facility with Lloyds/RBS, providing it with extra time and flexibility to explore its funding options.

---

Ferrexpo Aware Owner Kostyantin Zhevago Detained by French Authorities

Ferrexpo PLC said on Thursday that it is aware its Nonexecutive Director Kostyantin Zhevago has been detained by the French authorities in France.

---

Bidstack Group Managing Director Francesco Petruzzelli Resigns

Bidstack Group PLC said Thursday that Managing Director Francesco Petruzzelli is resigning from his role and from the board.


Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 0316ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLERGY THERAPEUTICS PLC -55.77% 5.031 Delayed Quote.-64.73%
BIDSTACK GROUP PLC -3.45% 2.8 Delayed Quote.-40.51%
FERREXPO PLC -0.21% 163.683 Delayed Quote.-45.06%
FTSE 100 -0.69% 7448.08 Delayed Quote.1.20%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.51% 1082.02 Real-time Quote.-8.02%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.62% 1519.82 Real-time Quote.3.15%
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD -0.45% 132.7 Delayed Quote.-33.52%
THE PRS REIT PLC -0.68% 87.3 Delayed Quote.-20.64%
Latest news "Economy"
03:19aChina to adjust trade tariffs on some goods from Jan 1
RE
03:17aLondon Stocks Seen Tracking Asian Markets Lower
DJ
03:12aRussian missiles hit Ukrainian capital, other cities
RE
03:12aKenya's shilling seen under pressure from oil importers
RE
03:10aChina issues draft rule on management of commercial banks' custody business
RE
03:10aSouth Africa tanker explosion death toll jumps to 27
RE
02:51aSouth Africa tanker explosion death toll jumps to 27
RE
02:50aFire on South Korean highway kills five, injures dozens
RE
02:48aIndia's Mamaearth parent files for IPO - draft prospectus
RE
02:29aThailand posts current account deficit in Nov, exports fall
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges
2Asian shares skid as COVID surge in China unsettles investors
3Petrobras : on sale of onshore optic fiber network December 28, 2022
4Oil prices ease, China COVID spike hurts demand outlook
5APPLE INC : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS