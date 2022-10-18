London Stocks Seen Tracking Global Markets Higher

London Stocks Expected to Open Higher

0650 GMT - The FTSE 100 index is expected to open 63 points higher, according to IG, having closed on Monday at 6920.24, tracking gains in Asian stocks and following on from solid gains the previous day as investors cheer a U.K. government decision to reverse controversial tax cuts. "Markets rallied yesterday, without obvious triggers but a cocktail of solid earnings reports, lower yields, easing risks in the U.K. and easing gas prices," analysts at Danske Bank say in a note. U.S. earnings releases will be in focus after solid earnings from Bank of America were welcomed on Monday. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Ninety One's Assets Under Management Fell in 2Q

Ninety One PLC said Tuesday that its assets under management for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased when compared with the previous quarter.

---

Aveva Sees 1H Revenue Decline Amid Cost Increases

Aveva Group PLC said Tuesday that revenue for the first half of fiscal 2023 declined by a low-single-digit rate on year on an organic constant currency basis as costs increased significantly against the first half of the prior year, which was affected by Covid-19.

---

FinnCap Gets Takeover Approach From Panmure Gordon; In Early Stage Talks

finnCap Group PLC said Tuesday that it has received a takeover approach from Panmure Gordon Group Ltd. and that talks between the companies are at an early stage.

---

Moneysupermarket.com 3Q Revenue Rose; Sees 2022 Ebitda at Upper End of Market Views

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC on Tuesday reported a 33% rise in third-quarter revenue and said it is guiding for Ebitda to be toward the upper end of market expectations for the year.

---

Revolution Bars Delays Accounts Due to Substantial Transaction

Revolution Bars Group PLC said Tuesday that it is in the final stages of a "substantial transaction," and that its fiscal 2022 accounts will therefore be delayed at this time.

---

888 Holdings 3Q Revenue Fell Following Netherlands Exit, Increased UK Player Safety Measures

888 Holdings PLC said Tuesday that third-quarter revenue fell on a pro forma basis following the acquisition of the international business of William Hill, primarily driven by enhanced U.K. online player safety measures and the closure of the Netherlands business.

---

Bellway FY 2022 Pretax Profit Fell on Higher Provisions; Sees Demand Moderating

Bellway PLC said Tuesday that its pretax profit fell in fiscal 2022 due to increased safety provisions though revenue rose, and it has seen demand moderate going into fiscal 2023.

---

Wise Upgrades FY 2023 Views After 2Q Revenue Rose 60%

Wise PLC said Tuesday that it has again upgraded its fiscal 2023 guidance, citing robust revenue growth during the second quarter.

---

Advanced Oncotherapy Raises GBP6 Mln via Premium Subscription by Shareholder

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC said Tuesday that it is raising 6 million pounds ($6.8 million) via a premium share subscription by one of its largest shareholders, and will use the money to support its operations.

---

CyanConnode Holdings Raises GBP500,000 for Working Capital Purposes

CyanConnode Holdings PLC said Tuesday that it has raised 500,000 pounds ($567,950) via a share subscription with an existing shareholder, and will use the money for working capital purposes.

---

Ibstock Sees 2022 Performance Ahead of Views After Strong 3Q

Ibstock PLC said Tuesday that it expects performance for 2022 to be above its previous expectations after the third quarter was ahead amid robust demand patterns and strong operational performance.

Market Talk:

Market Repricing of BOE Rate Rise Leaves ECB Expectations Unchanged

0650 GMT - Market expectations of interest rate rises by the Bank of England have declined in anticipation and in affirmation of the U.K. government's fiscal U-turn, but this hasn't impacted the market pricing of European Central Bank rate rises, analysts say. "Market hike expectations declining in the U.K. didn't drive back the expectations of ECB tightening of 75bp in the meeting coming up next week," Piet Haines Christiansen, chief strategist for ECB and eurozone fixed income research at Danske Bank, writes in a note. Markets are pricing more than 72 basis point interest rate rise at the ECB's Oct. 27 meeting, and a total of 140bps increase in the remainder of this year, according to Refinitiv. (emese.bartha@wsj.com)

Eurozone Bond Yields Fall; Business Sentiment Weakness to Support Bunds

0649 GMT - Eurozone government bond yields drop, extending Monday's moves and taking relief from the U.K. government's fiscal U-turn, analysts say. "The 'hunt' for yield extends on BOE [Bank of England] but eurozone government bonds face QT [European Central Bank quantitative tightening] headwinds," Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank, writes in a note. Among other drivers for the day, the fundamental support for Bunds looks to extend on an expected drop of the German ZEW business sentiment index to a record low. In supply, Germany will offer EUR4 billion in new November 2029-dated Bunds, while Finland will auction up to EUR1.5 billion in September 2032- and April 2052-dated bonds. The 10-year Bund yield falls almost three basis points to 2.252%, according to Tradeweb. (emese.bartha@wsj.com)

UK's 2051 Gilt Auction to Test Investor Demand After Fiscal U-Turn

0631 GMT - The U.K. Debt Management Office's GBP2.5 billion auction of the 1.25% July 2051 gilt on Tuesday could be a test of investor demand following the government's fiscal U-turn, Citi's rates strategists say. The possibility of a downward revision of U.K. gilt issuance in FY2022/23 could help to alleviate near-term pressure on stemming from uncertainty around the Bank of England's quantitative tightening and interest rate rises, they write in a note. "The alternative is to keep the remit broadly unchanged given energy uncertainty, which could allow a potential carry forward to lower the issuance jump next year," they say. (emese.bartha@wsj.com)

Outlook for Gilt Issuance Improves After Government's U-Turn

0620 GMT - The U.K. government's comprehensive U-turn on the mini budget and the review of energy support beyond April "improves the issuance outlook for gilts, but does not change the big picture," Citi's rates strategists write in a note. Their new estimate for issuance in FY 2023/2024 is GBP263 billion, down from GBP306 billion before, they say. This year's remit will be revised on Oct. 31, "but there is still the possibility of a reduction owing to lower energy prices," Citi's strategists say, adding that the remit for FY2022/2023 could be lowered by around GBP25 billion to GBP169 billion. (emese.bartha@wsj.com)

Fund Managers' Experience Matters a Lot in Challenging Times

0615 GMT - Hargreaves Lansdown puts much emphasis on the experience of fund managers it works with. "One of the things we look for in funds are managers with lots of experience and time in the industry," senior investment analyst Hal Cook says in a note. The reason for placing a lot of emphasis on this is that Hargreaves Lansdown wants to invest with people who have been through market cycles and experienced different economic conditions and monetary policies that can impact future investment returns. "For the eight actively managed bond funds on the Wealth Shortlist, the average industry experience of the lead manager is 30 years," Cook says. (emese.bartha@wsj.com)

Rio Tinto Earnings Headed for a Trough

0159 GMT - The cost pressures being faced by Rio Tinto should ease heading into 2023 due to cyclical factors, but prices for iron ore--its most lucrative product--are likely to remain relatively low as well, Jefferies analysts say in a note. The analysts tip Rio Tinto's Ebitda to fall and reach a trough in 2023. "We expect downward revisions to 2023-24 capex guidance of US$9-US$10 billion if the global economy continues to weaken," they add. Still, Jefferies reiterates a buy rating on the stock, saying that "while macro risks are high," the miner's valuation is inexpensive and its business should benefit from a recovery in aluminum and copper over the next 18 months. Rio Tinto's Australian shares are down 1.0% at A$93.25. (rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com; @RhiannonHoyle)

Rio Tinto's Aluminum, Copper Operations Disappoint

0000 GMT - Challenges in Rio Tinto's aluminum and copper divisions led to a weaker-than-expected 3Q result, RBC Capital Markets analyst Kaan Peker says, highlighting operational issues and a downgrade to copper-production guidance. "Rio has flagged another concern with Kitimat, with the alumina conveyor system causing disruptions through the quarter slowing the rate of pot restarts," he says in a note. The miner's 3Q iron-ore production was better than anticipated, although shipments were in line with RBC's forecasts as the miner grappled with rail disruptions, Peker says. Rio Tinto shares are flat at A$94.17. (rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com; @RhiannonHoyle)

Rio Tinto Cautions of Macro Threats to Commodity Demand

1919 ET - There are more risks to commodity demand ahead as the global economy slows, Rio Tinto says in a 3Q production report. The world's No. 2 miner highlights challenges in China's economy amid ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and weakness in the country's property market. A "policy-induced acceleration in infrastructure spending, car sales and exports" helped to provide drivers for growth in 3Q but "slowing global demand poses downside risks to China's strong exports, while consumers remain cautious of the property market," says Rio Tinto. The miner also says it expects the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank to continue to increase rates to curb inflation, even as those regions even greater signs of an economic slowdown. (rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com; @RhiannonHoyle)

