London Tunnels PLC - Company planning to restore and commercialise London's Kingsway Exchange Tunnels - Announces intention to float in the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange later in January. Says it has already raised around GBP10 million from investors, and plans to admit shares at GBP2.00 each. Expects to have a market capitalisation of around GBP123 million upon admission. Will then commence a post-admission placing for up to GBP30 million at GBP2.00 per share. Company "plans to restore, adaptively reuse and bring back to life" the tunnels, which were built during the early 1940s as a shelter from the London Blitz.

Company expects to make small-group guided tours available to the public in the first quarter this year. Intends to collaborate with technological and entertainment companies, plus other partners, and expects to welcome up to two million visitors per year following launch in 2027.

Chief Executive Officer Angus Murray says: "The admission of The London Tunnels to the London Stock Exchange offers both UK and International investors a chance to support, while owning part of, this unique irreplaceable heritage and cultural attraction located in Central London."

