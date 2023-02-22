Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

London Underground drivers add to planned strike disruption in March

02/22/2023 | 10:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man studies a map above Oxford Circus underground station during a 24-hour tube strike in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Train drivers on London's Underground network and ambulance workers around England will take strike action next month, their trade unions said on Wednesday, as Britain faces a fresh wave of disruption from industrial action.

Britain has experienced increasingly widespread strikes since last summer in sectors ranging from transport and education to border force and mail delivery, as workers facing soaring inflation seek higher pay rises.

The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) said on Wednesday 99% of London Underground train drivers who took part in its ballot voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over pensions and working arrangements.

The strike will take place on March 15, the day the government is due to set out its budget statement, with the union saying its members in other roles on the Underground would also walk out on the same day.

Meanwhile, the Unison trade union said nurses, ambulance staff, blood collection workers and healthcare assistants were among thousands of National Health Service (NHS) workers it represents who will take strike action on March 8.

Nurses represented by the largest nursing union, the Royal College of Nursing, have paused strike action to enter talks with the government over pay, but the state-run NHS still faces a planned walk out next month by tens of thousands of junior doctors in England.

Ambulance workers belonging to the Unite trade union have also announced walk outs in March, while tens of thousands of rail workers from the RMT union will stage several days of strikes next month in a long-running dispute.

A planned strike by teachers next week is set to go ahead unless the government makes a "compelling" offer on pay, the National Education Union said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru and Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
11:03aGSK's ViiV says study shows its long-acting HIV shot as effective as Gilead's daily pill
RE
11:00aFinland and Sweden are heading into NATO 'hand-in-hand', Finnish president says
RE
10:58aMassive snowstorm closes schools, grounds flights in U.S. heartland
RE
10:56aIsraeli troops kill 10 Palestinians in West Bank clash, medics say
RE
10:53aEU members fail to agree on new Russia sanctions, further talks on Thursday - sources
RE
10:45aSpain to send six 2A4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine -defence minister
RE
10:43aIsraeli troops kill 10 Palestinians in clash: medics
RE
10:40aExclusive-CME to launch nickel contract using prices from new platform -sources
RE
10:39aLondon Underground drivers add to planned strike disruption in March
RE
10:34aG7 FinMins to discuss Ukraine aid programme - German ministry sources
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed minutes to detail debate over rate hike endgame
2Analysis-Stablecoin regulatory crackdown sends warning to industry
3Publication of year-end Report January – December 2022
4Meta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and Instagram
5BRENNTAG : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS