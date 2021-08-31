London aluminium hits 10-year high on supply concerns

Aluminium prices have been supported by production curbs in key Chinese smelting regions often aimed at easing the strain on the power grid.

A meeting in southern China's Guangxi region, an aluminium and alumina production hub, called on Monday for tougher controls on energy consumption, according to a statement on the regional government's website, sparking fears of more output cuts.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange advanced as much as 2.9% to $2,726.50 a tonne, its highest since May 2011.

The most-traded October aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange increased 1.2% to 21,390 yuan ($3,311.09) a tonne by 0636 GMT, hovering near its highest since August 2008 of 21,550 yuan a tonne hit in the previous session.

"The impact of power and production restrictions in Yunnan is still expanding," Huatai Futures said in a report, adding the addition of other production areas to the list was not ruled out.

Yunnan is a major aluminium hub in China and has seen some smelters forced to cut production due to power curbs this year.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association held a meeting of the country's top aluminium smelters on Monday to address what it described as an "irrational surge" in aluminium prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The LME cash aluminium contract was trading at a premium of $25.75 a tonne to the three-month contract, its biggest since July 2018, indicating tightening nearby supplies.

* One party controls 50%-80% of available aluminium stocks and short-term futures on the LME, exchange data showed.

* A union at BHP's Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile voted to reject the company's latest contract offer, paving the way for a potential strike at the small operation.

* ShFE nickel hit a record 149,870 yuan a tonne and LME nickel advanced 3.3% to $19,640 a tonne on low inventories. LME copper increased 1.3% to $9,529 a tonne and ShFE copper was up 0.7% at 70,180 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.4601 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi and Tom Daly; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Subhranshu Sahu)

By Mai Nguyen and Tom Daly