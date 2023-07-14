July 14 (Reuters) - Prices of aluminium and zinc were heading for their biggest weekly gain since January, as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

The dollar hovered at 15-month lows after a steep dive in the previous session, as markets wagered the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its rate hike cycle due to easing inflation.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.1% to $2,280 per metric ton by 0253 GMT and was up 6.3% on a weekly basis, on track for its best week since Jan. 13.

LME zinc fell 0.4% to $2,469 per metric ton, but the contract is set for its best weekly performance since Jan. 13, up 4.5%.

LME copper was flat at $8,694 per metric ton. It was rising 3.9% on a weekly basis, on track for the best weekly gain since March 24.

LME nickel eased 0.1% to $21,270 per metric ton, lead dipped 0.1% to $2,124 and tin dropped 0.6% to $28,625.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.7% to 69,620 yuan per metric ton, aluminium advanced 0.7% to 18,370 yuan and zinc increased 1.3% to 20,625 yuan.

SHFE lead increased 1.1% to 15,795 yuan, but nickel dipped 0.7% to 167,100 yuan and tin 1.5% to 232,950 yuan.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)