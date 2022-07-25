London base metals prices pull back on faltering demand outlook

BEIJING/HANOI, July 25 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals in
London fell on Monday, weighed down by demand worries amid
slowing global economic growth.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
lost 0.6% to $7,404.50 a tonne by 0455 GMT, after posting its
first weekly gain in seven last week.
Weak growth in the world's two major economies — the United
States and top metals consumer China — has been pressuring
copper prices, which have declined 32% since hitting a record
high of $10,845 a tonne in March.
Copper, a metal used in a variety of sectors from electrical
to transportation, is often used as an indicator of global
economic health.
The outlook for copper demand is gloomy, with the global
economy increasingly likely to be heading into a serious
slowdown as the highest inflation in a generation prompts
central banks to hike interest rates aggressively.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise
interest rates by 75 basis points at its policy meeting on July
26-27.
An elevated U.S. dollar added further pressure on metal
prices, making greenback-traded metals more expensive to holders
of other currencies.
However, falling inventories and supply risks offered some
support to prices.
Copper stockpiles in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 29.4% from the previous week to 50,350
tonnes on Friday.
"Recent price downtrend has sparked some buying activities
that lowered inventories," a trader said. "But given the overall
bearish sentiment, it remains risky to stockpile big volumes."
The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.8% to 56,910 yuan ($8,424.37) a
tonne.
ShFE lead climbed 0.5% to 15,175 yuan a tonne, tin
gained 0.8% to 191,950 yuan a tonne, and nickel
rose 1.6% to 162,780 yuan a tonne.
LME aluminium fell 1.8% to $2,432 a tonne and zinc
dipped 0.4% to $2,981.50 a tonne.
($1 = 6.7554 yuan)
(Reporting by Siyi Liu in Beijing and Mai Nguyen in Hanoi;
editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)