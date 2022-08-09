London base metals soften on inflation concerns

BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals in
London eased on Wednesday after China's inflation in July hit a
two-year high, while investors were braced for continued
hawkishness from the Federal Reserve ahead of the highly
anticipated U.S. inflation data.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost
0.8% to $7,920.50 a tonne by 0309 GMT.
China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of
inflation, rose 2.7% year on year in July, the fastest pace
since July 2020 and higher than the 2.5% gain in June, the
National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.
The factory-gate inflation, however, eased to its weakest
since February 2021, as raw material prices fell due to already
slower construction activity.
The producer price index (PPI) rose 4.2% year-on-year, after
a 6.1% uptick in June.
The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), due at 1230 GMT, is
expected to show that prices rose at an 8.7% annual pace during
July, according to the median estimate of economists polled by
Reuters, which would be a small downward correction from June's
whopping 9.1%. USCPNY=ECI
Even if the data comes in softer-than-expected, the Fed is
expected to continue to hike rates in its September meeting to
rein in the inflation with last Friday's strong jobs data
denting economic recession fears.
The dollar traded firmly on Wednesday.
The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dipped 0.3% to 60,990 yuan
($9,026.33) a tonne.
LME zinc fell 1.1% to $3,499 a tonne, lead
lost 0.8% to $2,149 a tonne, tin declined 0.8% to
$24,235 a tonne.
ShFE zinc rose 2% to 24,675 yuan a tonne, aluminium
was up 0.7% to 18,630 yuan a tonne, while nickel SNIcv1
dropped 0.9% to 166,140 yuan,
($1 = 6.7569 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Emily Chow; editing by Uttaresh.V)