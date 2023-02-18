Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

London-based TV critical of Iran moving studios to U.S. after threats

02/18/2023 | 10:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - A London-based television station critical of the Iranian government said on Saturday it was moving its live broadcasting studios to the United States following threats it faced in Britain.

Iran has accused regional rival Saudi Arabia of funding the Persian-language Iran International channel, which has covered anti-government protests in the Islamic Republic extensively. Saudi Arabia has not commented on Tehran's allegations.

"After a significant escalation in state-backed threats from Iran and advice from the Metropolitan Police, Iran International TV says it has reluctantly closed its London studios and moved broadcasting to Washington DC," the channel said in a statement.

The decision came days after London police said an Austrian national had been charged with a terrorism offence after being detained in Chiswick Business Park, where Iran International's headquarters is located. (https://news.met.police.uk/news/man-charged-with-terrorism-offence-462094)

"We still have serious concerns for the safety of people working at this company. This has led to us giving further advice and the company is now relocating," police counter-terrorism head Matt Jukes said in a statement.

"A foreign state has caused such a significant threat to the British public on British soil that we have to move. Let's be clear this is not just a threat to our TV station but the British public at large," Iran International TV General Manager Mahmood Enayat said in the statement.

The broadcaster, which did not say whether the move to Washington was temporary or permanent, added that threats had grown to the point where it felt it was no longer possible to protect its staff, and the general public. 

There was no immediate comment by Iranian officials on the channel's move and allegations of threats against it.

Protests rocked Iran again on Thursday and Friday after seeming to have dwindled in recent weeks, reviving five months of unrest which has posed one of the strongest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom and Muvija M)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:16pHungary's Orban says Europe 'drifting into' Ukraine war
RE
12:13pNetherlands orders Russian embassy to downsize and closes St Petersburg consulate
RE
12:12pPolice operation underway in Paris district of La Defense - minister
RE
11:54aBerlinale film stars show solidarity with Iran protesters
RE
11:52aFrench pension change debate moves to Senate as tense parliament session ends
RE
11:39aNigeria's Atiku promises unity, economic bounce in final campaign rally
RE
11:24aRio's Christ lit for Turkey-Syria quake victims
RE
11:18aGerman defence minister says Ukraine must win war to curb Russian aggression
RE
10:59aG7 condemns North Korean long-range ballistic missile launch
RE
10:54aLondon-based TV critical of Iran moving studios to U.S. after threats
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN SAYS "HAVE DETERMINED THA…
2Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit
3Brazil Supreme Court rules Bayer must return $252 million in GMO soy ro..
4Harris warns against Chinese support for Russia in Ukraine
5Ukraine foreign minister discusses future tank supplies with Rheinmetal..

HOT NEWS