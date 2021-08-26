Log in
London copper dips as investors await Jackson Hole meeting

08/26/2021 | 11:48pm EDT
Aug 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London fell on Friday as investors exercised caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve symposium later in the day.

The much-awaited Jackson Hole meeting could unveil plans to cut stimulus in the world's biggest economy and boost the dollar , making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.1% to $9,292 a tonne by 0330 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.5% to 68,790 yuan a tonne.

Also weighing on prices was July profit growth at industrial firms in top metals consumer China, growing at its slowest clip this year as high raw material prices and supply chain constraints from extreme weather and sporadic cases weighed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel fell 0.5% to $18,685 a tonne, zinc declined 0.6% to $2,984.50 a tonne and lead decreased 0.2% to $2,287.50 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium rose 0.7% to 20,660 yuan a tonne and LME aluminium rose 0.3% to $2,626 a tonne on supply disruption risks, as five aluminium smelters in China's Xinjiang region were told to impose output limits from this month.

* Cushioning a fall in copper prices is cancelled warrants of LME copper inventories <MCUSTX-TOTAL>, metals earmarked for delivery, hitting their highest since July 2020 to 84,500 tonnes, latest data as of Wednesday showed.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares were mixed as slight gains in China were balanced by declines elsewhere and investors globally turned cautious ahead of a long-awaited speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US Consumption Adjusted MM July

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final Aug

1400 US Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks about the economic

outlook in a keynote address at the annual

economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
