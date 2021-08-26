London copper dips as investors await Jackson Hole meeting

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London fell on Friday as
investors exercised caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve
symposium later in the day.
The much-awaited Jackson Hole meeting could unveil plans to
cut stimulus in the world's biggest economy and boost the dollar
, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders
of other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dipped 0.1% to $9,292 a tonne by 0330 GMT, while the most-traded
October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
fell 0.5% to 68,790 yuan a tonne.
Also weighing on prices was July profit growth at industrial
firms in top metals consumer China, growing at its slowest clip
this year as high raw material prices and supply chain
constraints from extreme weather and sporadic cases weighed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME nickel fell 0.5% to $18,685 a tonne, zinc
declined 0.6% to $2,984.50 a tonne and lead
decreased 0.2% to $2,287.50 a tonne.
* ShFE aluminium rose 0.7% to 20,660 yuan a tonne
and LME aluminium rose 0.3% to $2,626 a tonne on supply
disruption risks, as five aluminium smelters in China's Xinjiang
region were told to impose output limits from this month.
* Cushioning a fall in copper prices is cancelled warrants
of LME copper inventories <MCUSTX-TOTAL>, metals earmarked for
delivery, hitting their highest since July 2020 to 84,500
tonnes, latest data as of Wednesday showed.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares were mixed as slight gains in China were
balanced by declines elsewhere and investors globally turned
cautious ahead of a long-awaited speech by Fed Chair Jerome
Powell.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 US Consumption Adjusted MM July
1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final Aug
1400 US Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks about the economic
outlook in a keynote address at the annual
economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh.V)