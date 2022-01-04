Log in
News: Latest News
London copper eases off 6-week high on dollar strength

01/04/2022 | 11:03pm EST
Jan 5 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Wednesday, retreating from a six-week high hit in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar held firm on expectations for early interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4% to $9,725 a tonne by 0330 GMT. On Tuesday, prices hit their highest since Nov. 25 at $9,812.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.6% to 70,210 yuan ($11,018.69) a tonne.

The dollar hovered close to a two-week high hit in the previous session against a basket of major currencies while scaling a five-year peak against the Japanese yen.

While a firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, an interest rate hike could trim liquidity in financial markets and slow recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Among other industrial metals, LME aluminium was down 0.1% at $2,837.5 a tonne, nickel slipped 0.7% to $20,980 a tonne, lead was down 0.2% at $2,293 a tonne, tin was flat at $39,195 a tonne and zinc fell 0.8% to $3,575 a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ShFE aluminium rose 0.4% to 20,330 yuan a tonne, while nickel gained 1.6% to 154,130 yuan, zinc was up 1.4% at 24,430 yuan and lead fell 1.1% to 15,260 yuan. Tin climbed 2.2% to 296,780 yuan a tonne, having earlier scaled a record high of 297,900 yuan.

* Chile's total copper production in November fell by 0.6% year-on-year to 481,800 tonnes, due to drops from state-owned Codelco and the giant Escondida mine, the Chilean Copper Commission reported on Tuesday.

* Indonesian coal miners are due to hold talks with government officials on Wednesday on a ban on the country's coal exports that has unnerved global markets for the fuel and triggered energy security concerns in some major economies.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks slipped following a mixed Wall Street session as higher U.S. Treasury yields weighed on global tech firms and pushed the dollar to a five-year high against Japan's yen.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0850 France Markit Serv, Comp PMIs

0855 Germany Markit Services PMI

0855 Germany Markit Comp Final PMI

0900 EU Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs

1445 US Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs

1900 US Federal Open Market Committee will release

the minutes from its Dec. 14 - 15 policy meeting ($1 = 6.3719 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.3524 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.08% 0.78629 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.12885 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.013423 Delayed Quote.0.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.16% 0.68013 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
S&P 500 -0.06% 4793.54 Delayed Quote.0.64%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.16% 179.9656 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX 1.16% 501.9341 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 6.3722 Delayed Quote.0.27%
HOT NEWS