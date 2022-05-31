London copper flat as firmer dollar, slowdown worries weigh

June 1 (Reuters) - London copper prices were flat on
Wednesday after a 1% drop in the previous session on a stronger
U.S. dollar and economic slowdown woes, although Shanghai
emerging from a two-month-long lockdown lifted hopes of a
revival in demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
held its ground at $9,458 a tonne by 0235 GMT, while the
most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai was down
0.7% at 71,590 yuan ($10,718.51) a tonne.
* The dollar rose 0.2% against its rivals, making
greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using
other currencies.
* Lifting market sentiment, a private sector survey showed
that China's factory activity shrank less sharply in May as
COVID-19 curbs eased and some production resumed, improving from
a 26-month low in April.
* Still, Asia's factory activity slowed in May as China's
heavy-handed coronavirus curbs continued to disrupt supply
chains and dampen demand.
* Shanghai authorities on Tuesday began dismantling fences
around housing compounds and ripping police tape off public
squares and buildings before the lifting of a two-month lockdown
in China's largest city at midnight.
* April's copper output in Chile, the world's largest
producer of the metal, fell 9.8% to 421,742 tonnes year-on-year,
the country's statistics agency INE said on Tuesday.
* COLUMN-China a net exporter of zinc for the first time
since 2014: Andy Home.
* China's army of metal processors and traders has flipped
from buyers to sellers amid a sharp downshift in economic
activity in the world's top manufacturer, heralding a potential
warning sign for steel, aluminium and other key industrial
commodities.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Stocks steadied in Asia as Shanghai emerged blinking from
two months of lockdown and a dip in oil prices dangled the
prospect of a respite from rising energy prices, but nerves
about inflation kept investors and bond markets on edge.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 UK Nationwide house price MM, YY May
0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI May
0755 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI May
0800 EU S&P Global Mfg Final PMI May
0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Fnl May
0900 EU Unemployment Rate April
1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final May
1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI May
1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book
of economic condition
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.6791 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)