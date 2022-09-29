Advanced search
London copper flat as tight inventories offset dollar strength

09/29/2022 | 12:00am EDT
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London flitted in a tight range on Thursday, as concerns of potential shortages resulting from lower inventories partially offset a firmer U.S. dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange he;d its ground at $7,425 a tonne, as of 0138 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.3% to 60,970 yuan ($8,472.64) a tonne.

China's bonded warehouse copper inventories <SMM-CUR-BON> were at their lowest on record of 81,800 tonnes. ShFE copper stocks were down 78% since March, while COMEX copper inventories <HG-STX-COMEX> dropped to their lowest since July 2021.

However, there have been some deliveries into LME copper warehouses <MCUSTX-TOTAL>.

The dollar edged higher and head back in the direction of Wednesday's 20-year high, making the greenback-priced metal more expensive for overseas buyers.

The overall outlook for metals demand globally remained grim, as central banks around the world tightened their monetary policy to curb rising inflation.

LME zinc rose 1.9% to $2,907 a tonne, tin advanced 1.5% to $21,030 a tonne and aluminum increased 0.7% to $2,138 a tonne.

ShFE lead was up 1.2% at 15,035 yuan a tonne, tin advanced 1.3% to 181,440 yuan a tonne, aluminium edged up 0.3% to 18,020 yuan a tonne and zinc rose 0.8% to 23,805 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final Sept

1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY Sept

1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY Sept

1230 US GDP Final Q2

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 7.1961 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
