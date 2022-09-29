London copper flat as tight inventories offset dollar strength

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London flitted in a
tight range on Thursday, as concerns of potential shortages
resulting from lower inventories partially offset a firmer U.S.
dollar.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange he;d
its ground at $7,425 a tonne, as of 0138 GMT, while the
most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange rose 1.3% to 60,970 yuan ($8,472.64) a tonne.
China's bonded warehouse copper inventories <SMM-CUR-BON>
were at their lowest on record of 81,800 tonnes. ShFE copper
stocks were down 78% since March, while COMEX copper inventories
<HG-STX-COMEX> dropped to their lowest since July 2021.
However, there have been some deliveries into LME copper
warehouses <MCUSTX-TOTAL>.
The dollar edged higher and head back in the
direction of Wednesday's 20-year high, making the
greenback-priced metal more expensive for overseas buyers.
The overall outlook for metals demand globally remained
grim, as central banks around the world tightened their monetary
policy to curb rising inflation.
LME zinc rose 1.9% to $2,907 a tonne, tin
advanced 1.5% to $21,030 a tonne and aluminum increased
0.7% to $2,138 a tonne.
ShFE lead was up 1.2% at 15,035 yuan a tonne, tin
advanced 1.3% to 181,440 yuan a tonne, aluminium
edged up 0.3% to 18,020 yuan a tonne and zinc
rose 0.8% to 23,805 yuan a tonne.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final Sept
1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY Sept
1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY Sept
1230 US GDP Final Q2
1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly
($1 = 7.1961 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)