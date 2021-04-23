London copper hits 2-month high, set for 3rd straight weekly gain

HANOI, April 23 (Reuters) - London copper prices hit their
highest in nearly two months on Friday, on track for a third
straight week of gains, as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced
metals cheaper and more appealing to holders of other
currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
as much as 0.9% to $9,484 a tonne, its highest since Feb. 25.
The contract was up 0.6% at $9,454.50 a tonne by 0542 GMT,
rising 2.6% on a weekly basis.
The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange advanced 0.2% to 69,360 yuan ($10,678.49) a
tonne, also set for a weekly gain.
The dollar hovered around a seven-week low as traders
contemplate the next moves by major central banks ahead of a
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week.
Appetite for copper was also supported after the United
States and other countries hiked their targets for slashing
greenhouse gas emissions, as the metal is expected to benefit
from green investments into electric vehicles or renewable
energy.
"Although copper will likely hit its all-time high level ...
in the near term, we maintain our cautious view over the rest of
the year," Fitch Solutions analysts said in a note.
"We believe a more nuanced fundamental picture will emerge
later in 2021, with Chinese demand likely to taper off and
supply to pick up. In fact, signs of price weakness are emerging
with a fast unwinding of long positions."
Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> was last at $48 a
tonne, hovering near its Nov. 18 low, indicating weakening
demand for imported metal in top consumer China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium rose 0.3% to $2,371 a tonne and lead
dropped 0.9% to $2,031.50 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium
increased 0.4% to 18,255 yuan a tonne and ShFE nickel
was down 0.2% at 120,210 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.4953 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and
Subhranshu Sahu)