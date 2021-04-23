Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

London copper hits 2-month high, set for 3rd straight weekly gain

04/23/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, April 23 (Reuters) - London copper prices hit their highest in nearly two months on Friday, on track for a third straight week of gains, as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper and more appealing to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 0.9% to $9,484 a tonne, its highest since Feb. 25. The contract was up 0.6% at $9,454.50 a tonne by 0542 GMT, rising 2.6% on a weekly basis.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.2% to 69,360 yuan ($10,678.49) a tonne, also set for a weekly gain.

The dollar hovered around a seven-week low as traders contemplate the next moves by major central banks ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week.

Appetite for copper was also supported after the United States and other countries hiked their targets for slashing greenhouse gas emissions, as the metal is expected to benefit from green investments into electric vehicles or renewable energy.

"Although copper will likely hit its all-time high level ... in the near term, we maintain our cautious view over the rest of the year," Fitch Solutions analysts said in a note.

"We believe a more nuanced fundamental picture will emerge later in 2021, with Chinese demand likely to taper off and supply to pick up. In fact, signs of price weakness are emerging with a fast unwinding of long positions."

Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> was last at $48 a tonne, hovering near its Nov. 18 low, indicating weakening demand for imported metal in top consumer China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium rose 0.3% to $2,371 a tonne and lead dropped 0.9% to $2,031.50 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium increased 0.4% to 18,255 yuan a tonne and ShFE nickel was down 0.2% at 120,210 yuan a tonne. ($1 = 6.4953 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.38% 0.77312 Delayed Quote.0.79%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.17% 1.3861 Delayed Quote.1.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.20% 0.8008 Delayed Quote.1.84%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.20245 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.28% 0.013351 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.37% 0.71794 Delayed Quote.0.34%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.32% 150.4164 Delayed Quote.17.24%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.24% 1039.8232 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.02% 6.49268 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:17aUK retail sales soared in March ahead of lockdown easing
RE
02:14aUK retail sales jump 5.4% in March, far more than expected
RE
02:14aTHE EX-CONVICT'S TALE : Germany's role in Wirecard scandal under microscope
RE
02:13aSingapore March core inflation quickens the most in over a year
RE
02:13aUK borrows 303 billion pounds in 2020/21 financial year
RE
02:12aDollar wallows as traders reassess taper timing; cryptocurrencies tumble
RE
02:08aLondon copper hits 2-month high, set for 3rd straight weekly gain
RE
02:08aFinland's Stora Enso Q1 profit beats forecasts
RE
02:05aChina, medical oxygen drive Air Liquide Q1 sales beat
RE
02:01aDaimler raises outlook, says chip shortage may impact Q2 sales
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Biden tax fears leave Bitcoin, Ether groggy
2Biden to float historic tax increase on investment gains for the rich
3Wall St falls on capital tax increase angst; dollar rises
4Asian shares shake off U.S. tax worries, cryptocurrencies plunge
5Tesla's bad week in China was months in the making
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ