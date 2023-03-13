March 13 (Reuters) - Lopper prices rose to their highest in nearly a week on Monday, boosted by a weaker dollar and improved demand from China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5% to $8,908 a tonne by 0501 GMT, having hit $8,950 a tonne earlier in the session, its highest since March 7.

The dollar sank as U.S. authorities stepped in to cap the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which led investors to speculate that the Federal Reserve would now be reluctant to rock the boat by hiking interest rates by a super-sized 50 basis points this month.

A weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

In China, signs of improving copper demand have emerged. SHFE copper inventories <CU-STX-SGH> declined for the second straight week to hit their lowest since Jan. 20 by the end of last week, while the premium for domestic copper <SMM-CU-PND> climbed to 95 yuan a tonne on Friday, the highest since Jan. 16.

"The market consumption has picked up significantly ... and the activity of spot transactions is acceptable, which can also be verified by the gradual increase in daily shipments from Shanghai warehouses," Huatai Futures analysts said in a report.

"The orders of downstream companies have begun to increase."

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was almost flat at 69,150 yuan ($10,054.96) a tonne, recovering from a drop to 68,540 yuan a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 28, on risk-off sentiment amid the SVB collapse.

LME aluminium was almost unchanged at $2,312.50 a tonne, zinc was almost flat at $2,936 a tonne, lead was up 0.2% at $2,081 a tonne and tin climbed 1.1% to $23,170 a tonne.

SHFE nickel shed 3.8% to 176,230 yuan a tonne and aluminium fell 0.3% to 18,310 yuan a tonne.

SHFE zinc declined 0.9% to 22,885 yuan a tonne, tin lost 1% to 187,860 yuan a tonne and lead was flat at 15,165 yuan a tonne.

