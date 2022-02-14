London copper prices gain as inflation jitters mount

Feb 14 (Reuters) - London copper rose on Monday, as oil price strength prompted investors' quest for a hedge against stubborn inflation, though a firmer dollar capped gains in the greenback-priced red metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.4% at $9,899.5 a tonne, as of 0555 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.6% to 71,330 yuan ($11,217.70) a tonne.

"The market has realised war isn't all that bad for inflation and re-assessing their view on copper as an inflation hedge together with oil and gold," a Singapore-based trader said.

He also added latest rise in warehouse inventories is a reflection of the backwardation making material very expensive to hold.

Copper prices are often viewed as a gauge of global economic health and investors often buy commodities as a hedge against expectations of broadening inflationary risks.

Oil prices hit their highest level in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger U.S. and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from the world's top producer in an already tight market.

Tensions in Europe propped the dollar index up 0.1%.

Data last week showed, warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange saw large inflows, with copper surging 164%. It was the first weekly stocks data since China closed for New Year holidays.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium gained 2.9% to $3,226 a tonne, nickel climbed 2.4% to $23,595 a tonne, lead was flat at $2,280, zinc rose 0.8% to $3,656 and tin was 0.4% higher at $43,700.

* ShFE aluminium fell 0.7% to 22,805 yuan a tonne, nickel rose 1.5% to 176,340 yuan, zinc dipped 0.8% to 25,610 yuan, lead gained 0.6% to 15,395 yuan and tin slipped 1.7% to 333,200 yuan.

* A Peruvian community said on social media on Sunday that it will restart a road blockade against MMG's 1208.HK Las Bambas mine, even as a second community agreed to a 45-day truce in its blockade.

* Being too "abrupt and aggressive" with interest rate increases could be counter-productive to the Federal Reserve's goals, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Sunday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.3587 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)