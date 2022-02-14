London copper prices gain as inflation jitters mount

Feb 14 (Reuters) - London copper rose on Monday, as oil
price strength prompted investors' quest for a hedge against
stubborn inflation, though a firmer dollar capped gains in the
greenback-priced red metal.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) was up 0.4% at $9,899.5 a tonne, as of 0555 GMT, while the
most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.6% to 71,330 yuan ($11,217.70) a tonne.
"The market has realised war isn't all that bad for
inflation and re-assessing their view on copper as an inflation
hedge together with oil and gold," a Singapore-based trader
said.
He also added latest rise in warehouse inventories is a
reflection of the backwardation making material very expensive
to hold.
Copper prices are often viewed as a gauge of global economic
health and investors often buy commodities as a hedge against
expectations of broadening inflationary risks.
Oil prices hit their highest level in more than seven years
on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could
trigger U.S. and European sanctions that would disrupt exports
from the world's top producer in an already tight market.
Tensions in Europe propped the dollar index up 0.1%.
Data last week showed, warehouses monitored by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange saw large inflows, with copper surging 164%. It
was the first weekly stocks data since China closed for New Year
holidays.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium gained 2.9% to $3,226 a tonne,
nickel climbed 2.4% to $23,595 a tonne, lead was
flat at $2,280, zinc rose 0.8% to $3,656 and tin
was 0.4% higher at $43,700.
* ShFE aluminium fell 0.7% to 22,805 yuan a tonne,
nickel rose 1.5% to 176,340 yuan, zinc dipped
0.8% to 25,610 yuan, lead gained 0.6% to 15,395 yuan
and tin slipped 1.7% to 333,200 yuan.
* A Peruvian community said on social media on Sunday that
it will restart a road blockade against MMG's 1208.HK Las Bambas
mine, even as a second community agreed to a 45-day truce in its
blockade.
* Being too "abrupt and aggressive" with interest rate
increases could be counter-productive to the Federal Reserve's
goals, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly
said on Sunday.
($1 = 6.3587 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)