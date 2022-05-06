Log in
London copper set for fifth weekly fall on firmer dollar, growth woes

05/06/2022 | 03:29am EDT
May 6 (Reuters) - London copper edged lower on Friday and was headed for a fifth consecutive weekly loss, as concerns over a higher interest rate environment slowing global economic growth dampened investor appetite and boosted the dollar.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.3% at $9,458.50 a tonne, as of 0718 GMT. The contract is down nearly 3.2% so far this week.

The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading down 1.4% at 72,050 yuan ($10,787.06).

"A stronger dollar weighed on investor appetite," commodity strategists at ANZ said in a note.

"Attention remains on China, where officials are struggling to contain a wave of COVID-19 by increasing restrictions in Shanghai and Beijing. This comes amid tighter monetary policy from central banks around the world."

The dollar firmed near a 20-year high and was headed for a fifth winning week ahead of a closely watched U.S. jobs report, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Asian shares tumbled in a reversal of a day earlier as investors expressed concerns that rising interest rates could lead to a global economic slowdown.

Copper, used in the power and construction industries, is seen as a gauge for the health of global economy.

FED: The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years, to fight against soaring inflation.

LOCKDOWN: Japanese firms are struggling to reopen their factories in Shanghai, a new survey showed.

POLL: China's export growth is expected to have slowed to a crawl in April as strict COVID-19 curbs hit production while imports likely extended declines, creating headwinds for the world's second-largest economy in the second quarter.

COPPER: Peru pledged to review conditions around a major cooper mine but said it would not lift by Friday an emergency declaration temporarily suspending civil liberties in the area.

PRICES: LME aluminium slipped 0.6% to $2,898 a tonne, zinc shed 1.4% to $3,850, nickel lost 0.4% to $30,010, lead was down 0.7% at $2,260 and tin dipped 1% to $40,100.

Shanghai aluminium dropped 3.4%, zinc was down 2.5% and nickel fell 4.3%, while lead added 0.1% and tin eased 0.8%. ($1 = 6.6793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Subhranshu Sahu, Elaine Hardcastle)


HOT NEWS