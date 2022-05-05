Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

London copper set for fifth weekly fall on stronger dollar, growth worries

05/05/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 6 (Reuters) - London copper inched lower on Friday and was headed for a fifth consecutive weekly loss, as concerns over a higher interest rate environment slowing global economic growth dampened investor appetite for risky assets and boosted the dollar.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.2% at $9,473.00 a tonne, as of 0311 GMT. The contract is down 3% so far this week.

The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.3% to 72,100 yuan ($10,810.57).

"A stronger dollar weighed on investor appetite," commodity strategists at ANZ said in a note.

"Attention remains on China, where officials are struggling to contain a wave of COVID-19 by increasing restrictions in Shanghai and Beijing. This comes amid tighter monetary policy from central banks around the world."

The dollar firmed near a 20-year high and was headed for a fifth winning week, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Asian shares tumbled in a reversal of a day earlier as investors expressed concerns that rising interest rates could lead to a global economic slowdown.

Copper, used in the power and construction industries, is seen as a gauge for the health of global economy.

FED: The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years, to fight against soaring inflation.

COVID: China will fight any comments and actions that distort, doubt or deny the country's COVID-19 response policy, state television reported on Thursday, after a meeting of the country's highest decision-making body.

COPPER: Peru pledged to review conditions around a major cooper mine but said it would not lift by Friday an emergency declaration temporarily suspending civil liberties in the area.

PRICES: LME aluminium gained 0.4% to $2,927.50 a tonne, zinc shed 1.2% to $3,857, lead was down 0.1% at $2,275.50 and tin fell 0.4% to $40,320.

Shanghai aluminium dropped 2%, zinc was down 1.9% and nickel fell 3.4%, while lead added 0.1% and tin eased 0.4%. ($1 = 6.6694 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38aEXCLUSIVE : CATL planning EV battery production in United States, vetting sites - sources
RE
12:37aANALYSIS : Buckle up, say traders as Wall Street's wild ride shows no sign of end
RE
12:33aWheat drops 1.5%, but set for weekly rise on world supply concerns
RE
12:33aIndian shares fall over 1%, track Asian peers over inflation worries
RE
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall at Open but -2-
DJ
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall at Open but Losses Seen Capped
DJ
12:18aWrangle over EU carbon market revamp threatens climate targets
RE
12:17aShanghai says China's worst COVID outbreak under "effective control"
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aU.S. unemployment rate expected to fall to 3.5% in April, job gains to slow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate committee passes antitrust bill pressuring OPEC
2MercadoLibre says it is managing to offset costs through pricing
3Brazil's Bolsonaro urges Petrobras not to hike fuel prices, calls its p..
4IDT Corporation Postpones Spinoff of net2phone
5Indian shares fall over 1%, track Asian peers over inflation worries

HOT NEWS