London copper set for fifth weekly fall on stronger dollar, growth worries

May 6 (Reuters) - London copper inched lower on Friday and
was headed for a fifth consecutive weekly loss, as concerns over
a higher interest rate environment slowing global economic
growth dampened investor appetite for risky assets and boosted
the dollar.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) was down 0.2% at $9,473.00 a tonne, as of 0311
GMT. The contract is down 3% so far this week.
The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell 1.3% to 72,100 yuan ($10,810.57).
"A stronger dollar weighed on investor appetite," commodity
strategists at ANZ said in a note.
"Attention remains on China, where officials are struggling
to contain a wave of COVID-19 by increasing restrictions in
Shanghai and Beijing. This comes amid tighter monetary policy
from central banks around the world."
The dollar firmed near a 20-year high and was headed for a
fifth winning week, making greenback-denominated metals more
expensive for buyers using other currencies.
Asian shares tumbled in a reversal of a day earlier as
investors expressed concerns that rising interest rates could
lead to a global economic slowdown.
Copper, used in the power and construction industries, is
seen as a gauge for the health of global economy.
FED: The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark
overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest
jump in 22 years, to fight against soaring inflation.
COVID: China will fight any comments and actions that
distort, doubt or deny the country's COVID-19 response policy,
state television reported on Thursday, after a meeting of the
country's highest decision-making body.
COPPER: Peru pledged to review conditions around a major
cooper mine but said it would not lift by Friday an emergency
declaration temporarily suspending civil liberties in the area.
PRICES: LME aluminium gained 0.4% to $2,927.50 a
tonne, zinc shed 1.2% to $3,857, lead was down
0.1% at $2,275.50 and tin fell 0.4% to $40,320.
Shanghai aluminium dropped 2%, zinc was
down 1.9% and nickel fell 3.4%, while lead
added 0.1% and tin eased 0.4%.
($1 = 6.6694 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay
Dwivedi and Subhranshu Sahu)