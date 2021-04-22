Log in
London copper set for third straight weekly gain on weaker dollar

04/22/2021 | 11:13pm EDT
HANOI, April 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices were on track for their third straight week of gains on Friday, as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper and more appealing to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7% to $9,4652.50 a tonne by 0257 GMT, up 2.7% on a weekly basis.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.4% to 69,460 yuan ($10,690.76) a tonne, also set for a weekly gain.

The dollar hovered around a seven-week low as traders contemplate the next moves by major central banks ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week.

Appetite for copper was also supported after the United States and other countries hiked targets for slashing greenhouse gas emissions, as the metal is expected to benefit from green investments into electric vehicles or renewable energy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,372.50 a tonne, lead dropped 1.1% to $2,026 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium increased 0.3% to 18,235 yuan a tonne and ShFE nickel was up 0.4% at 120,920 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares rose after the European Central Bank left policy unchanged, extending a rebound following a sharp sell-off earlier in the week, but gains were capped as investors considered the impact of a possible U.S. capital gains tax hike.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Retail Sales MM, YY March

0600 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM March

0715 France Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April

0730 Germany Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April

0800 EU Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April

0830 UK Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April

1345 US Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April

1400 US New Home Sales-Units March ($1 = 6.4972 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.27% 0.77272 Delayed Quote.0.79%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.12% 1.3856 Delayed Quote.1.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.20% 0.8013 Delayed Quote.1.84%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.2021 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.09% 0.013326 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.22% 0.71733 Delayed Quote.0.34%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.32% 150.4482 Delayed Quote.17.24%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.25% 1040.1143 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.04% 6.494 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07aIndian shares fall as fears of virus-led economic downturn linger
RE
12:06aECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND  : Escazú Agreement Enters into Force in Latin America and the Caribbean on International Mother Earth Day
PU
12:03aMeiji Yasuda Life plans to increase yen bonds in FY 2021/22
RE
12:03aMalaysia's March CPI rises 1.7% y/y, higher than forecast
RE
04/22India's posts world record daily COVID cases for second straight day
RE
04/22Thai March exports unexpectedly jump 8.5%, hit record value
RE
04/22Fears of Biden tax blow leave cryptocurrencies Ether, Bitcoin on the ropes
RE
04/22BOJ will set guidelines when time comes to sell ETFs, says Kuroda
RE
04/22BOJ will set guidelines when time comes to sell ETFs, says Kuroda
RE
04/22Tender for the Supply, Delivery, Installation, Commissioning and Maintenance of Security Appliances
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to float historic tax increase on investment gains for the rich
2Wall St falls on capital tax increase angst; dollar rises
3Tesla's bad week in China was months in the making
4Asian shares shake off U.S. tax worries, cryptocurrencies plunge
5Oil steady as Libya output decline offsets risks to Asian demand
