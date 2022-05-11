London copper slips as dollar firms, U.S. inflation data keeps investors jittery

May 12 (Reuters) - London copper prices slipped on Thursday
as the dollar firmed, while U.S. inflation data stoked concerns
about aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, which
could impact global economic growth.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) was down 0.7% at $9,278 a tonne, as of 0214 GMT,
after rising 1.2% in the previous session.
* The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was up 0.1% at 71,550 yuan
($10,612.11).
* Data showed the U.S. consumer price index climbed 8.3% on
an annual basis in April, easing from the 8.5% pace of the prior
month but outstripping the 8.1% estimate of economists.
* The U.S. dollar clung close to a two-decade high on
Wednesday, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive
for buyers using other currencies.
* China's April refined zinc output at 52 major smelters
rose from the previous month, state-backed research house
Antaike said, as COVID-related transportation disruptions
alleviated while there were new capacities started production.
* Shortages and low stocks in London Metal Exchange-approved
warehouses will help buoy zinc prices, but slowing growth and
demand in top consumer China is expected to weigh on the metal
used to galvanise steel.
* China reported 1,917 new coronavirus cases on May 11, of
which 237 were symptomatic and 1,680 were asymptomatic, the
National Health Commission said on Thursday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Stocks fell and the dollar held firm on Thursday as data
showed U.S. inflation persistently high, and investors worried
about the economic toll of aggressive interest rate hikes to
tame it.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 UK GDP Est 3M/3M March
0600 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY March
0600 UK Manufacturing Output MM March
0600 UK GDP Prelim QQ, YY Q1
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.7423 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay
Dwivedi)