London copper slips as dollar firms, U.S. inflation data keeps investors jittery

May 12 (Reuters) - London copper prices slipped on Thursday as the dollar firmed, while U.S. inflation data stoked concerns about aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, which could impact global economic growth.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7% at $9,278 a tonne, as of 0214 GMT, after rising 1.2% in the previous session.

* The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.1% at 71,550 yuan ($10,612.11).

* Data showed the U.S. consumer price index climbed 8.3% on an annual basis in April, easing from the 8.5% pace of the prior month but outstripping the 8.1% estimate of economists.

* The U.S. dollar clung close to a two-decade high on Wednesday, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

* China's April refined zinc output at 52 major smelters rose from the previous month, state-backed research house Antaike said, as COVID-related transportation disruptions alleviated while there were new capacities started production.

* Shortages and low stocks in London Metal Exchange-approved warehouses will help buoy zinc prices, but slowing growth and demand in top consumer China is expected to weigh on the metal used to galvanise steel.

* China reported 1,917 new coronavirus cases on May 11, of which 237 were symptomatic and 1,680 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Stocks fell and the dollar held firm on Thursday as data showed U.S. inflation persistently high, and investors worried about the economic toll of aggressive interest rate hikes to tame it.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK GDP Est 3M/3M March

0600 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY March

0600 UK Manufacturing Output MM March

0600 UK GDP Prelim QQ, YY Q1

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.7423 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)