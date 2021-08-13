London court orders Binance to trace cryptocurrency hackers

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - London's High Court has ordered
Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, to
identify hackers and freeze their accounts after one user said
it was the victim of a $2.6 million hack.
In a judgment made public this week, a High Court judge
granted requests by artificial intelligence (AI) company
Fetch.ai for Binance to take steps to identify the hackers and
track and seize the assets.
While involving a relatively small sum, the case is one of
the first public ones involving Binance and will be a test of
the English court system's ability to tackle fraud on
cryptocurrency platforms.
"We can confirm that we are helping Fetch.ai in the recovery
of assets," a Binance spokesperson said.
"Binance routinely freezes accounts that are identified as
having suspicious activity occurring in line with our security
policies and commitment to ensuring that users are protected
while using our platform."
Binance, which has an opaque corporate structure, has faced
intense regulatory scrutiny amid a worldwide crackdown on
cryptocurrencies over concerns that such exchanges could be used
for money laundering or to allow consumers to fall victim to
scams or runaway bets.
Binance has said it is committed to complying with
appropriate local rules wherever it operates and has expanded
its international compliance team and advisory board.
"We need to dispel the myth that cryptoassets are anonymous.
The reality is that with the right rules and applications they
can be tracked, traced and recovered," Syedur Rahman, a partner
at Rahman Ravelli, which is representing Fetch.ai, told Reuters.
Fetch.ai, which is incorporated in England and Singapore and
develops AI projects for blockchain databases, alleges
fraudsters hacked their way into its cryptocurrency accounts on
the Binance exchange on June 6.
Unable to remove the assets because of account restrictions,
they allegedly sold them to a linked third party at a fraction
of their value in under an hour.
Rahman said Binance, which had notified Fetch.ai of unusual
activity in its account, had already frozen a sum and had
indicated it would comply with the orders. The claimants will
have to prove they are victims of fraud before seeking a
recovery order.
"We have been working closely with Binance and local
enforcement to obtain details about the hacker," Fetch.ai said
in an emailed statement. "Issuing a court order for the release
of this information is a standard process."
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley
Editing by Mark Potter and Richard Chang)