Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

London fire brigade tackle blaze in high-rise apartment block

03/07/2022 | 11:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) -London Fire Brigade on Monday said it was tackling a fire on the 17th floor of a high-rise apartment block in the east of the city, with a hundred firefighters tackling the blaze.

"We now have 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters dealing with the fire on 17th floor of a block of flats on #Whitechapel High Street. One of our 64 metre ladders has also been sent to the scene," London Fire Brigade said on Twitter.

A video shared on Twitter by the fire brigade showed a orange flames and smoke pouring out of a high-rise building.

The London Ambulance Service said that it was also responding to the fire.

"If you are in the local area, please try and stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed," it said.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:57aAirbus says also sourcing titanium indirectly from tier 1 suppli…
RE
11:57aAirbus says directly sourcing titanium from russia and other cou…
RE
11:56aU.S. may act alone to ban Russian oil imports - sources
RE
11:50aU.S. EPA proposing rules to cut emissions from heavy trucks
RE
11:50aBird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms
RE
11:47aLondon fire brigade tackle blaze in high-rise apartment block
RE
11:45aArgentina bonds fall on IMF deal doubts and Ukraine crisis
RE
11:45aNearly 400 civilians killed in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover, UN says
RE
11:45aNearly 400 civilians killed in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover, UN says
RE
11:43aU.S. climate czar Kerry says Ukraine crisis is a 'defining moment' for the century
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil leads commodities charge as global shares tumble
2Fighting traps residents in Mariupol; Putin calls on Ukraine to surrend..
3Confusion, but not panic, reigns in global finance in Russia’s wake
4U.S. bank JPMorgan suggests clients buy distressed Russian bonds
5Marketmind: Oil shock

HOT NEWS