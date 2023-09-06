BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Prices of most industrial metals in London slid on Wednesday, weighed down by a strong U.S. dollar and renewed global economic concerns.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.6% to $8,433.50 per metric ton by 0200 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.4% to 69,490 yuan ($9,492.39) per ton.

The dollar index was steadier on Wednesday at a near six-month peak. A stronger dollar makes it more expensive to buy the greenback-priced commodity for non-dollar holders.

Orders for U.S. factory goods declined in July, nearly reversing the prior month's rise and ending a four-month streak of gains, the Commerce Department reported on Tuesday.

Comments by Federal Reserve Governor raised fears of more interest rate hikes in the U.S., which could hamper economic activities and darken metals demand.

Meanwhile, data released by China and Europe lately reinforced slowing economic activities and fanned fears over an economic recession.

In China, the world's top metals consumer, services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August, according to a private-sector survey on Tuesday.

China's trade data due on Thursday is also in focus. A Reuters' poll showed the country's exports and imports in August are likely to contract more slowly.

LME aluminium held unchanged at $2,193.50 a ton, tin dipped 0.1% to $26,420, zinc shed 0.3% to $2,464.50, lead fell 0.9% to $2,212.50, and nickel slipped 0.2% to $20,990.

SHFE aluminium climbed 0.6% to 19,095 yuan a ton, zinc ticked up 0.4% to 21,295 yuan, lead gained 1.1% to 16,720 yuan, nickel addded 1.1% to 172,170 yuan, and tin was up 0.7% at 222,450 yuan.

($1 = 7.3206 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)