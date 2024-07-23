BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - Prices of copper and other base metals in London climbed on Tuesday after recent falls, although gains were limited by concerns about demand from China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4% at $9,250.50 per metric ton as of 0154 GMT. The contract had hit its lowest level in more than three months in the last session.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slid 0.7% to 75,690 yuan ($10,406.41) a ton.

China last week reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter economic growth, raising concerns about metals demand from top consumer China and sparking a sell-off in the market.

China surprised markets by cutting major short- and long-term interest rates on Monday, its first such broad move since August last year.

However, this did little to ease concerns around demand. The market was also disappointed by a lack of further stimulus from the plenum last week, ANZ analysts said in a note.

LME aluminium gained 1.1% to $2,326 a ton, lead added 0.5% at $2,093.50, zinc moved 0.6% higher to $2,743, tin rose 1% to $30,200 and nickel was up 0.3% at $16,235.

SHFE aluminium dropped 0.7% to 19,420 yuan a ton, nickel dipped 0.2% to 128,770 yuan, lead slid 0.7% to 19,160 yuan, tin lost 2.4% to 251,980 yuan and zinc eased 0.3% to 23,355 yuan.

($1 = 7.2734 Chinese yuan)