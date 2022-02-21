London nickel hits highest in more than a decade on supply tightness

Feb 21 (Reuters) - London nickel prices rose on Monday to
their highest in more than a decade, boosted by low inventories,
while investors were cautious over the Ukraine crisis.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir
Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, the
French leader said, offering a possible path out of one of the
most dangerous European crises in decades.
Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.5% to $24,260 a tonne, as of 0610 GMT, after hitting $24,545 -
its highest since August 2011.
The most-traded March nickel contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 1% to 178,550 yuan
($28,211.41) a tonne, having earlier hit its highest in nearly a
month.
"Strong sales in electric vehicles are favouring demand for
battery materials, including nickel," analysts at ANZ said in a
note, adding the ongoing Ukraine-Russia tension and consequent
supply risk are adding to spread volatility.
The premium for cash nickel over the three-month contract
<MNI0-3> rose to $465 a tonne on Friday, suggesting tightness in
nearby supplies. Nickel stocks in LME-registered warehouses
<MNISTX-TOTAL> have fallen about 69% since April last year to
83,328 tonnes.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME copper eased 0.1% to $9,948.5 a tonne,
aluminium fell 0.5% to $3,247.5, lead slipped
1.3% to $2,318, zinc was down 0.3% at $3,564.5 and tin
fell 0.3% to $43,995.
* ShFE copper edged 0.2% lower to 71,360 yuan a
tonne, aluminium fell 0.9% to 22,535 yuan, zinc
shed 1.6% to 24,735 yuan, lead was down 0.9%
at 15,365 yuan and tin inched down 0.1% to 336,840
yuan.
* Data last week showed copper inventories in warehouses
monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 27.9% to 136,300
tonnes from the previous week.
* Indonesia's PT Smelting, a joint venture between
Mitsubishi Materials Corp and Freeport Indonesia, on
Saturday launched construction of a 3.2 trillion rupiah ($223
million) expansion of its East Java copper smelting facility.
* U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Friday squelched what
had been rising market expectations for an aggressive initial
response to 40-year high inflation, signalling that steady
interest rate hikes should be enough to do the trick.
* The state planner in China, the biggest metals consumer,
said on Friday it will take steps to stabilise the commodity
market and hasten construction of new infrastructure, in the
effort to promote steady industrial growth.
($1 = 6.3290 Chinese yuan)
