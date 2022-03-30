London nickel rises 2.4% as volatile trading begins to calm

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark nickel on the London
Metal Exchange (LME) rose slightly after market open on
Wednesday, in a second day of relatively calm early trading
following huge price swings in recent weeks.
Prices rose around 4% to $33,130 a tonne in first moments
after the open at 0800 GMT before easing to $32,550, up 2.4%, by
0836 GMT.
The LME suspended nickel trading on March 8 after prices
spiked by more than 50% to hit $100,000 a tonne.
Activity resumed on March 16 at an adjusted starting level
of $48,000 and has since see-sawed to $26,675 on March 22 and
back to $40,700 on March 25.
A top exchange executive said on Tuesday the LME would hold
an independent review into the price spike and trading shutdown.
The price surge was blamed on short-covering by one of the
world's top producers, China's Tsingshan Holding Group. The LME
has said the large short positions originated primarily from the
over-the-counter (OTC) market.
Since restarting nickel trading, the LME has implemented
daily price limits on outright contracts for the first time in
its 145-year history.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson, Editing by Louise Heavens)