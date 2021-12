Britain reported a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday, which government advisors said could be just the tip of the iceberg.

London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, declared a "major incident" in the capital as the city's hospitals came under increasing pressure.

The number of Omicron cases recorded across the country hit almost 25,000 as of 1800 GMT on Friday (December 17), up by more than 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.