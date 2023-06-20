STORY: The Victoria and Albert Museum's new exhibition 'DIVA'

showcases items from some of the world's best performers

Location: London

Featuring some 60 costumes and 250 items from the

past century's screen sirens, stage stars, and singers

the exhibition explores the creation

and role of a diva over time

(Kate Bailey, Lead Curator)

"The diva has a strong sense of self, an attitude and knowing their voice and how to use their voice. And we really wanted to show that story, the story of their struggle, the story of where they've given their voice to change, from activism to global feminism."

'DIVA' is split into two sections

Items in 'Act One' offer a historical context

like this costume worn by opera

singer Adelina Patti in the 1880s

'Act Two' is all about modern day stars and

includes this costume worn by pop star Billie Eilish

(Bob Mackie, Fashion designer)

"Some of this goes all the way back to turn of the century, 1900, you know, opera singers, silent film stars. Their films don't even exist, they've disintegrated, but the clothes are still there on display. // It's kind of wild when you think these clothes can outlast the designers, for sure. So that's kind of interesting. I'm wondering how long these Cher outfits are going to be prancing around the world. You never know. "

'DIVA' runs from June 24, 2023 to April 7, 2024