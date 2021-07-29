London's FTSE 100 rises on robust earnings, dividends

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Shell, Anglo American jump on strong earnings, dividends
* Caterer Compass reports Q3 margins at top end of forecast
* FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%
July 29 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 gained on Thursday, as
encouraging earnings and huge dividend payouts from some of UK's
biggest corporates outweighed worries around rising inflation
and COVID-19 cases.
The blue-chip index rose 0.6%, led by oil major
Royal Dutch Shell, miner Anglo American, and
pest control company Rentokil Initial.
Shell jumped 3.9% to be the top boost to the FTSE 100. Its
second-quarter profit jumped to $5.5 billion, the highest in
over two years, prompting the company to raise its dividend and
launch a $2 million share buyback program.
Global miner Anglo American gained 3.8% after it
increased its shareholder payout to $4.1 billion, including a $1
billion buyback, after bumper profits from the first six months
of 2021.
Shares of Diageo, communications company BT
and medical technology company Smith & Nephew were among
the top FTSE 100 losers as their results failed to impress
investors.
"Some companies have reported a jump in earnings, but their
shares continue to fall because it's just not good enough for
the markets; investors want to see stocks beating earnings
expectations throughout the board and not just in certain
metrics," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte
Securities.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index climbed
0.2%.
The FTSE 100 has recovered nearly 41% from its March 2020
lows, supported by dovish central bank policies, although it has
largely underperformed the local mid-cap index and wider
European market peers on concerns around higher inflation and
rising virus cases.
"The UK market has been underowned and unloved for most of
the global funds since Brexit and this perception doesn't look
to change soon enough," added Temperton.
Among other earnings, Lloyd's Banking Group,
caterer Compass Group and information provider Relx
added 1.0% to 2.5% after reporting strong results.
