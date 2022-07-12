London's Heathrow airport caps departing passengers at 100,000 a day

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - London's Heathrow said it would
cap the number of departing passengers at 100,000 a day this
summer to try to limit traveller disruption as it struggles to
cope with a rebound in demand.
Airlines at Britain's busiest airport have already responded
to a government appeal to cut capacity but Heathrow said it
needed them to go further.
It said airlines, baggage handlers and the airport could
collectively serve 100,000 departing passengers, a number that
had regularly been exceeded in recent weeks resulting in
unacceptable levels of service.
"Some airlines have taken significant action, but others
have not, and we believe that further action is needed now to
ensure passengers have a safe and reliable journey," Heathrow
CEO John Holland-Kaye said in a open letter to passengers on
Tuesday.
"We have therefore made the difficult decision to introduce
a capacity cap with effect from 12 July to 11 September."
"We recognise that this will mean some summer journeys will
either be moved to another day, another airport or be cancelled
and we apologise to those whose travel plans are affected," he
added.
Holland-Kaye said forecasts indicated that even despite the
amnesty, daily departing seats over the summer would average
104,000, 4,000 above its cap.
It said on average about 1,500 of these 4,000 daily seats
had currently been sold to passengers, and it was asking
airlines partners to stop selling summer tickets to limit the
impact on passengers.
(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in
London; Editing by Aditya Soni and William James)