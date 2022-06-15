Log in
London's Jubilee line disrupted by security alert at Waterloo

06/15/2022 | 11:33am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - The London underground's Jubilee line was part suspended on Wednesday while police respond to a security alert at Waterloo station, Transport for London said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
