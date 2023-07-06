LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) -

London underground rail staff will go on strike from July 23-28 in a long-running dispute over pensions, proposed job cuts and working conditions, trade union RMT said on Thursday.

Over 10,000 workers are eligible to strike but the strikes will affect different sections of the Tube network and grades of workers on different days, an RMT spokesperson said.

"This week of action will shut down the London Underground and show just how important the work of our members is," RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement.

Lynch said Transport for London's (TfL) plans to cut 600 jobs across the Tube network and its proposed changes to workers' pensions were "simply unacceptable."

TfL had no immediate comment.

Rail workers across Britain have staged several strikes since last summer, like thousands of employees in other industries and professions, as high inflation spurs demands for better pay. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Jan Harvey, Alexandra Hudson)