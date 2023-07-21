STORY: This is London's largest exhibition of Arab art according to auction house Christie's

Location: London

There are more than 150 works on display

from across the Arab world and spanning 80 years

[Dr Ridha Moumni, Deputy Chairman, Christie (Middle East & North Africa)]

"So we decided really to organize this exhibition to bring people to discover Arab art and culture. But also we wanted also to showcase one of the most spectacular art scenes in the world that is unknown also for the general public and Christie's decided to organize that because we also serve as a cultural bridge and we wanted to take this opportunity during the summer."

The exhibition section features Syrian painter Marwan's 'Head' from the mid-1970s

and Lebanese artist Samia Osseiran Joumblatt's 'Formative Radiation' from the late 1960s

There's also a whole section devoted to the Emirati artist Hassan Sharif

[Dr Ridha Moumni, Deputy Chairman, Christie (Middle East & North Africa)]

"The section downstairs has a particular focus on the UAE art scene with (which) we are presenting 30 extremely beautiful works by the Emirati artist Hassan Sharif, who was a pioneering artist who introduced conceptual art in the UAE and impacted massively the art of his country and all the Gulf and the Arab world."