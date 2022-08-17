Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

London shares drop as inflation reaches 10% in the UK

08/17/2022 | 06:18am EDT
The UK's FTSE 100 fell 0.3% this morning after data showed inflation hit more than 10% in the UK, a level not seen for 40 years.

Investors now fear that the bank of England will have to resort to aggressive rate hikes to tame this price surge, by at least 0.5%.

Data reveals that consumers prices jumped to a higher-than-expected 10.1% year-on-year in July, up from 9.4% in June.

In other news, GSK fell 2%, despite announcing that the plaintiff in the U.S. trial over heartburn drug Zantac intends to withdraw its lawsuit. It added that it had not entered into any settlement with the plaintiff.

Asos also fell, by 8.4%, after it announced that its chief financial officer was stepping down.

Meanwhile, Balfour Beatty gained 8.6% after it said its UK construction arm bounced back from a loss last year to reach £18 million in profit in the first half of 2022. It also announced a hike in dividend.

 

