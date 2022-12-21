London shares progress ahead of Christmas break

Public sector net borrowing reached £22.0 billion, which is £13.9 billion higher than in November last year, data from the Office from National Statistics shows.

Among stocks, Bunzl inched down 0.3%, although it said it expects to deliver a growth of 17% in 2022, thanks to higher prices. It added that revenues next year should also be higher, boosted by its cheaper products and new acquisitions.

AstraZeneca remained flat after announcing new approvals for its Lynparza and Imfinzi treatments in the EU.

Thanks to Nike posting better-than-expected results yesterday, JD Sports jumped 6% on hopes that its performance might improve.

Things to read today:

Xi Tells Russia’s Medvedev That China Wants Talks on Ukraine (Bloomberg)

In Finance, as in Our Universe, Big Bangs Only Happen Once (WSJ)