Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

London shares progress ahead of Christmas break

12/21/2022 | 05:16am EST
The FTSE 100 was up 0.4% this morning, boosted by consumer stocks ahead of the Christmas weekend. This is despite new data showing a surge in UK government borrowing in November, due to the energy support schemes.

Public sector net borrowing reached £22.0 billion, which is £13.9 billion higher than in November last year, data from the Office from National Statistics shows.

Among stocks, Bunzl inched down 0.3%, although it said it expects to deliver a growth of 17% in 2022, thanks to higher prices. It added that revenues next year should also be higher, boosted by its cheaper products and new acquisitions.

AstraZeneca remained flat after announcing new approvals for its Lynparza and Imfinzi treatments in the EU.

Thanks to Nike posting better-than-expected results yesterday, JD Sports jumped 6% on hopes that its performance might improve.

 

Things to read today:

Xi Tells Russia’s Medvedev That China Wants Talks on Ukraine (Bloomberg)

In Finance, as in Our Universe, Big Bangs Only Happen Once (WSJ)


