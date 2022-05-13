Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

London stocks bounce even as slowdown, inflation woes linger

05/13/2022 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 recouped losses on Friday towards the end of a volatile week, led by a rebound in oil and banking stocks, even as investors continued to wrestle with concerns over stubborn inflation and economic slowdown.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.7% at 0706 GMT, tracking an overnight relief rally on Wall Street as it reversed part of its initial sell-off on Thursday. The benchmark index lost 1.4% so far this week.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.8%, but was still set for its sixth straight weekly decline.

Oil majors BP and Shell climbed 1.8% and 1%, respectively, tracking a recovery in oil prices as worries over China's COVID lockdowns slowing global growth offset concerns about dwindling fuel supplies from Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter. [O/R]

Banks gained 1.8%, recouping most of their previous session's losses.

In company news, Sage Group rose 3% as the software company met market estimates and said its margin was expected to trend higher in the second half and beyond.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35aBoss of Britain's Tesco made $5.8 million in 2021-22
RE
03:34aFamilies desperately await news of Burkina miners trapped for 26 days
RE
03:33aLondon stocks bounce even as slowdown, inflation woes linger
RE
03:29aTunisian president hints he will not accept foreign observers in next elections
RE
03:27aNigerian student beaten, burned to death over 'blasphemous' text messages
RE
03:26aS.Africa's central bank to hike by 50bps on May 19 for first time since 2016
RE
03:25aN.Korea gets offers of aid to fight COVID as it lacks vaccines
RE
03:25aGermany promises G7 show of unity against Russia as ministers meet
RE
03:24aSouth Africa's rand firms, central banks in focus
RE
03:23aAustralia says Chinese spy ship's presence off west coast 'concerning'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
2Bitcoin set for record losing streak as 'stablecoin' collapse crushes c..
3News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
4FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..
5Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken

HOT NEWS