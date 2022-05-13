Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

London stocks clock weekly gains; defensive shares rise

05/13/2022 | 04:57pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok

(Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 rallied on Friday to erase weekly losses, aided by gains in defensive stocks, although concerns over stubborn inflation and economic slowdown kept sentiment in check.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 added 2.6%, while the domestically focused mid-cap index advanced 2.3% and ended the week about 0.5% higher.

Banks and defensive sectors including consumer staples and healthcare stocks that tend to be less sensitive to the economic climate boosted the benchmark index.

Banks gained 3.1%, recouping their previous session's losses, while pharmaceutical giants such as AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline and cyclical names Diageo, Unilever rose between 1.5% and 2.7%.

"Healthcare is seen as a more defensive sector, certainly with the ongoing pandemic. The demand for healthcare isn't going to go away, so you're seeing resilience there," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.

Oil majors Shell and BP gained 2.8% and 3.6% respectively, tracking a rebound in crude prices. [O/R]

After falling as much as 2.9%, the benchmark index recouped losses towards the end of a volatile week to end about 0.4% higher, as a relief rally led by the defensive stocks offset weakness in resource-linked shares amid recession fears and demand concerns.

Tension between Britain and the European Union over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland also added to investor woes.

"There is concern that if there isn't some kind of deal reached, there could be a fresh trade spat emerging between the EU and the UK that could lead to a further increase in prices," said Streeter.

Sage Group rose 3.9%, after the software company's first-half profit met market estimates and said its margin was expected to trend higher in the second half and beyond.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Rashmi Aich and Alison Williams)

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amal S


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:35pHOW MUCH FED MUST DO DEPENDS ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK : Kashkari
RE
12:34pIn first since Ukraine invasion, Pentagon chief speaks with Russian counterpart
RE
12:34pAlibaba lays off 40% of AliExpress Russia staff amid Ukraine war - Nikkei
RE
12:32pJapan to offer up to $100 mln in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID
RE
12:32pUnipol shares slide after presents new three-year plan
RE
12:32pUK PM Johnson to visit Northern Ireland on Monday -Sinn Fein leader
RE
12:31pUkrainian forces thwart Russians at river as fight shifts to Donbas
RE
12:29pRussian inflation jumps to 17.83% in April, highest since early 2002
RE
12:20pU.S. consumer sentiment near 11-year low; import prices unchanged in April
RE
12:18pIEA sees world weathering lost Russian oil supply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1European stocks mark positive end to volatile week
2Affirm lifts revenue outlook, extends Shopify deal; shares surge
3JinkoSolar Signs its First European Framework Agreement for Energy Stor..
4Analyst recommendations: Atmos Energy, Coca-Cola HBC, Oxy, Rivian, Walt..
5World equities rise on bounce in U.S., European markets

HOT NEWS