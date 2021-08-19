London stocks drop as oil, mining stocks weigh

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped 1.9% to a near three-week low of 7,060.6 points with energy stocks and industrial metal miners leading declines.

Oil prices dropped for a sixth straight session to their three-month lows at a per-barrel cost of $67.08, while growth bellwether copper also weakened.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 1.3% with travel and leisure stocks being top drags.

Among stocks, UK-listed shares of Chilean miner Antofagasta dropped 5.0% even after the company said its half-year profit would soar to $1.784 billion, and it would pay an interim dividend of 23.6 cents per share.

British cleaning products maker McBride tumbled 16.7% after it said it expected 2021 adjusted profit to be 55%-65% lower than market expectations.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)