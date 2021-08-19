Log in
London stocks drop as oil, mining stocks weigh

08/19/2021 | 03:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday as heavyweight mining and energy stocks tracked a slump in commodity prices on signs of slowing global economic growth and fears of a quicker withdrawal of global monetary stimulus.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped 1.9% to a near three-week low of 7,060.6 points with energy stocks and industrial metal miners leading declines.

Oil prices dropped for a sixth straight session to their three-month lows at a per-barrel cost of $67.08, while growth bellwether copper also weakened.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 1.3% with travel and leisure stocks being top drags.

Among stocks, UK-listed shares of Chilean miner Antofagasta dropped 5.0% even after the company said its half-year profit would soar to $1.784 billion, and it would pay an interim dividend of 23.6 cents per share.

British cleaning products maker McBride tumbled 16.7% after it said it expected 2021 adjusted profit to be 55%-65% lower than market expectations.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -1.79% 7044.92 Delayed Quote.11.15%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -1.15% 23568.38 Delayed Quote.15.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.30% 66.76 Delayed Quote.33.66%
MCBRIDE PLC -13.21% 76.2213 Delayed Quote.3.41%
WTI -1.66% 63.663 Delayed Quote.40.27%
