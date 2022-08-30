London stocks ebb as miners dip on growth concerns

The FTSE 100 index was down 0.2% at 0703 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index slipped 0.2%.

Miners declined 1.9% as rising COVID-19 cases in China and a looming U.S. interest rate hike raised fresh concerns for demand of metals. [MET/L]

Heavyweight drugmaker AstraZeneca declined 2.5%.

The UK market was closed on Monday for the August bank holiday and is playing catch up to European and U.S. markets that got off to a negative start to the week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday cautioned against expecting a swift undoing of its rate tightening. [.N] [.EU]

Inflation fears continued to mount after data showed Britain's services businesses reported a record increase in costs over the past three months and are downbeat about the future, as inflationary headwinds look set to squeeze demand further.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)